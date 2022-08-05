Moshood celebrates its 28th anniversary with a festive cultural fashion showcase





By Keith L. Forest To celebrate Black Business Month and in honor of the 28th anniversary of its flagship Brooklyn store, global fashion designer Moshood once again presented its legendary New Roots to Culture Fashion Showcase in the village of Bedford-Stuyvesant. Hosted by New York City Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo and filmmaker Joseph Grant, the explosive fashion show took place at Restoration Plaza, 1360 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY, and featured musical performances in direct and the African signature of Moshoods. inspired fashion designs. Other notable civic leaders in attendance included U.S. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, New York State Senator Kevin Parker, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Executive Director Dale Charles, and City Public Advocate from New York, Jumaane Williams, who came to support her mother who models for the Show every year. The lively event kicked off with a live performance by the Kunle Might Sunrise Band featuring lead vocalist Moses Kunle Mighty Ayankunle, a famous multi-instrumentalist born into a family of talking drummers. Dressed in traditional West African garb, the band’s percussive beats bathed the audience in hypnotic, syncopated riffs straight from the motherland. The high-energy 10-member band, which is steeped in percussive JuJu, highlife and Afropop sounds, was formed at Sunrise Spiritual Church. It is led by Kunle Ade who is the son of legendary Nigerian singer JuJu and multi-disciplinary musician, King Sunny Ade. In addition to live music, the festive celebration included authentic, fashion-forward creations from various emerging black designers. Daryl Gordon, a Brooklyn-based headwear and accessories designer, was the first designer to take to the stage to showcase the latest creations from his Brooklyn-inspired Daryl G Designs collection. Arise and Shine, a global design company based in Brooklyn, followed with their African-inspired Nigerian bling. Next up was artist, designer and cancer survivor Lisa Fashions, one-of-a-kind wearable art. Mo Glover, who debuted her cross-generational, African-inspired designs at Moshoods’ 27th anniversary showcase, has returned with her latest collection paying homage to the kings and queens of Brooklyn. Designer Wolete Mariam, aka Empress Wendy, dazzled the catwalk with bold, Afrocentric designs from her Rasta Royal Elegance collection. The festive outdoor festival, which took place on the eve of Black Business Month, is set to drive traffic to the Bedford Stuyvesant business district. Like most small businesses, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the Nigerian designer sector. However, with its growing e-commerce platform and the help of Bed-Stuy Gateway BID, Moshood was able to keep its doors open. In thanks to the village for helping support it, Moshood hopes the fashion show will encourage onlookers from near and far to support other local businesses down the hall. The name MOSHOOD/Afrikan spirit has become synonymous with a style that personifies the spirit of African pride. Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Moshood arrived to make his mark in New York in the early 1980s. After years of tireless effort and hard work, he opened his shop in Brooklyn, New York. Her timeless pieces combine the traditional beauty of African couture with a taste of Western flavor. Her fluid and elegant designs have been adopted from Harlem to Soweto, from Lagos to Bahia, from London to Tokyo and from New York to Kingston. Moshood teaches us through its fashions to love and respect ourselves and the traditions, our traditions, from which we come. Remember: when you wear Moshood, you wear yourself! Related

