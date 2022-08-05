Lady Louise Windsor surprises in an elegant floral midi dress for a rare outing



















04 August 2022



Tania Leslau

Prince Edward’s daughter Lady Louise Windsor attended the Commonwealth Games in Reformation’s ‘Brighton Rose floral print dress’

Lady Louise Windsor joined his mother The Countess of Wessex as she attended day 6 of the Commonwealth Games. The 18-year-old wore an It-girl floral dress Reformation as she joined a star-studded guest list for the highly anticipated event. READ: Lady Louise Windsor’s new dress comes straight from the Countess of Wessex’s wardrobe Lady Louise looked timeless in the dusty pink color number coined ‘Brighton Rose Floral Print Dress’, which featured a small white flower print, midi length, long sleeves, button detailing and a classic collar . Loading player… WATCH: Sophie Wessex surprises royal fans in a chic pink power suit The royal teamed the dress, which costs £148, with simple white trainers and a brown fringed suede handbag. She wore her blonde hair with curls neatly styled and swept back in a princess style to reveal a natural and fresh blend of beauty. SEE: Lady Louise Windsor’s £55 dress is selling like hot cakes Fans online adored Lady Louise’s luxe sartorial look and were quick to praise her summery style. “Love this dress, it’s stunning,” one user commented, while another said, “Love this!” A third added, “This dress really suits her,” and a fourth wrote, “Gorgeous!” Lady Louise was pretty in bloom If you’re also a fan of Lady Louise’s classic dress, we’ve got the piece for you. Unfortunately, his current Reformation item is no longer available to buy online, but we’ve found a perfect alternative. Floral Midi Tea Dress, £63.20, Warehouse BUY NOW This midi tea dress sports the same romantic red hue and floral print in a short sleeve silhouette. Complete your look with white mules for a chic morning coffee vibe or dress it up with sneakers for an on-the-go aesthetic. READ: 6 times Lady Louise Windsor copied Sophie Wessex’s effortlessly chic style On Tuesday afternoon, the blonde royal was spotted donning a bohemian girl look as she stepped out in a paisley print maxi skirt from the Lipsy store. She paired the floaty garment with a simple white shirt and effortlessly infused her outfit with a hippie vibe by adding her favorite fringed bag. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

