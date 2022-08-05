a brief history of ties in the australian parliament and at work

The question of what counts as professional dress for Australian politicians once again loomed large this week.

New Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather rose to speak during Question Time. He wore a neat navy suit and crisp cotton shirt, intending to ask a question about social housing.

But his shirt was unbuttoned at the neck, and a real problem, as National MP Pat Conaghan saw, was the fact that Chandler-Mather didn’t wear a tie.

Guess I shouldn’t be surprised the Coalition cares more about connections than people waiting years for social housing, Chandler-Mather wrote on Twitter.

MP for Griffiths apparent affront to business attire is the latest in a series of debates about what the country’s leaders wear.

But what exactly should our politicians wear, does it really matter, and is it time to accept the tie is dead?

Dressed for Aussie politics

President Milton Dick passed on Max Chandler-Mathers’ no-tie ensemble.

Although Australian male MPs generally wear ties in the chamber, the House of Representatives practice (the definitive guide to procedure and practice) indicates that dress is a matter for the individual judgment of each MP.

The opening of the first Commonwealth Parliament in 1901 was a lavish affair. As the Argus reported it, the men decked themselves out in their finest formal wear, in dark tones of mourning for Queen Victoria, softened by pops of purple here and there. The scarlet uniforms of governors and officers added a touch of sparkle.



Victoria Museums



In 1977, safari suits expressly designed to be worn without a tie were deemed acceptable for bedroom wear.

And few could forget the pink shorts famously worn by South Australian Prime Minister Don Dunstan in 1972. Dunstan sparked a media frenzy when he showed up at Parliament in Adelaide, the bright and bold color of his shorts accented with a fitted white t-shirt and long white socks worn to the knees.

Five years earlier, Dunstan’s casual clothes had been photographed for the Bulletin as summer example for ministry employees, the article predicting that equality was slowly but reluctantly on the way out.

When the Bulletin named Australia’s best and worst-dressed men in 1976, flamboyant federal politician Al Grassby received the worst-dressed title. Dunstan topped the best-dressed list.



Image AAP/Mick Tsikas



Known for wearing bold, unconventional suits against the gray uniformity of his colleagues, the Bulletin compared Grassby to something from Guys and Dolls. Others enjoyed his irrepressible style: his purple suit, worn when taking the oath in parliament, or his fort patterned ties.

Since 1983, Members of Parliament have been encouraged to dress with cleanliness, neatness and decencyas former President Harry Jenkins said.





Read more: Dressed for success as workers return to the office, men could finally get rid of their suits and ties





Loosening (Global) Ties

Last year, MP Mori Rawiri Waititi was kicked out of the New Zealand Parliament’s debating chamber for refusing to wear a tie.

Describing him evocatively as a colonial nooseWaititi insisted that the hei tiki greenstone pendant he wore around his neck represented a tie for him, while linking him to his people, culture and Mori rights.



Image AAP/Ben McKay



A fierce debate ensued. Were ties shorthand for masculinity, status, or oppression? The ties were then removed from appropriate business attire in the New Zealand Parliament.

Last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made headlines without a tie. He encouraged his ministers and other workers to drop their ties to save energy by running the air conditioning in the scorching summer heat.



EPA / BALLESTERS







Read more: The policy of the “colonial slipknot” tie, masculine marker or symbol of social status?





Stay smart by relaxing dress standards

This is not a BBQpressed Conaghan to justify his objection this week.

Conaghan’s comment, probably unintentionally, echoed one made in the press 100 years ago.

In 1922, Fred Wright wrote to the editor from the Sydney Daily Telegraph. He grew concerned about what constituted smart, professional business attire when some suggested it was time to relax the standards.

Wright described the challenges faced by young men who had to look respectable by their employers, but knew that going without collars and ties was considered uncommercial.

A young man can’t come to work dressed like he’s going to a picnic, Wright explained.



State Library of South Australia



Fewer men donned suits and ties for the office in coming years, reflecting these changing standards. It had to do with the Australian climate as much as the availability of new clothes. Sportswear and separates looked smart, menswear experts assured, although some still saw the suit and tie as the pinnacle of power and professionalism.

Despite objections from Conaghans, the Aussie men have been without a tie while remaining professional for decades. And most politicians are on the lookout for clothing that has the potential to communicate a range of other messages: through a high-visibility vest and hard hat, or a North Face Jacket.

Should we force our politicians to high dress standards or just let them do their job?





Read more: High profile politicians say they love the fabrication. But if we want more jobs made in Australia, here’s what we need



