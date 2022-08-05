YouCam Makeup partners with Hamptons Fashion Week to offer interactive virtual makeup try-ons for runway designers: Nicole Miller, Cesar Galindo and BOLD Swim





SOUTHAMPTON, NY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp.the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solutions, and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, is teaming up with Hamptons Fashion Week for a unique track beauty experience, bringing the on-trend makeup looks from the Hamptons fashion show to life with AR and AI virtual try-on technology in the YouCam Makeup app. The exclusive Designer Runway Styles Collection features looks from the Nicole Miller, Cesar Galindo and BOLD Swim runways, allowing fans to experience the striking makeup looks that complement the fashion styles of their favorite designers on the runway. An interactive AR fashion show experience at Hamptons Fashion Week This unique partnership between Perfect Corp. and Hamptons Fashion Week brings fashion and beauty fans closer to cutting-edge runway styles by inviting them to experience the looks for themselves through a immersive virtual trials. Featured runway styles available for virtual try-on in the YouCam Makeup app include a dramatic winged liner by designer Nicole Miller, in honor of 40 brandse anniversary; an elegant soft shimmer ombre by Cesar Galindo; and a trendy lipstick from BOLD Swim, all created using products from Grande Cosmetics behind the scenes. Create Immersive Brand Moments with AR & AI – Powered Beauty and Fashion Tech Solutions We are thrilled to partner with Hamptons Fashion Week to further elevate the runway beauty experience by allowing fans to dive deeper into fashion week glamor through interactive AR try-ons,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. It’s very exciting to bring fans closer to the edgy looks of famous designers, like Nicole Miller, Cesar Galindo and BOLD Swim, and allow them to immerse themselves and experience edgy styles like never before. “We are thrilled to have Perfect Corp partner with us to bring digital beauty to life,” said Hamptons Fashion Week founder Dee Rivera. Your front row seat for Hamptons Fashion Week Hamptons Fashion Week kicks off Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7, with the highly anticipated Fashion Show and Fashion Icon Award taking place Saturday, August 6 at the South Hampton Art Center from 12-9 p.m. ET. Perfect Corp. will be on hand, inviting fans to experience the virtual looks first-hand as they debut on the runway. Fans at home can also partake in the glamor of Hamptons Fashion Week by trying out virtual AR beauty looks in the free YouCam Makeup app. Follow the link to download the YouCam Makeup app and check out the Hamptons Fashion Week runway collection: https://youmakeup.page.link/HamptonsFW2022 About Perfect Corp.. Perfect Corp. is the leading provider of SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion technology solutions, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences by enabling brands to embrace the digital world. By partnering with the biggest names in the industry, Perfect Corp. delivers synergistic technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized and engaging shopping journeys, while equipping brands with the next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try on new products, perform skin diagnostics, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

