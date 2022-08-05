All pink clothes are the hottest summer look

Hot pink is the new black.

Barbie is back in the cultural zeitgeist and hot pink fashion is all the rage this summer: Lizzo and Anne Hathaway stars at be themGlenn Close, Sebastian Stan and Billy Porter released all-pink looks, reminiscent of America’s favorite doll.

Goodbye muted millennial pink, hello Barbie-inspired hot pink. The reign of rose quartzPantone dubbedone of its colors of the year in 2016 is over, ushering in a bolder, brighter neon pink that’s making waves.

Fashion has long inspired and been inspired by the childhood doll, and she returns as a style muse in 2022 as interest grows around the Barbiecore trend, emphasizing fun looks, often exaggerated, usually reserved for a Barbie doll.

“People feel more empowered to wear bolder shades of pink rather than the muted millennial shades of pink that we’ve embraced before,” says fashion manager CeCe Vu. “It’s more of a statement showcasing feminine strength.”

Charles Melton, Ariana DeBose and Tommy Dorfman attended the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 show. Glenn Close and Sebastian Stan wore pink to the 2022 Met Gala, while Kacey Musgraves brought her Barbie look to the 2019 Met Gala.

Illustration: USA Today; Photos: Daniel Venturelli, WireImage; Evan Agostini, Invision/AP; Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Seeing an influx of hot pink platform heels, sassy hairstyles and fun accessories on your Instagram feed? There are several reasons for this.

The internet explodes every time a new image from the set of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie surfaces. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are tapped as Barbie and Ken, in all their blonde, neon sartorial glory.

Meanwhile, the fashion world revolves around hot pink, thanks not least to Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s signature shade of pink. The fashion label’s Paris Fashion Week show in March, which featured monochrome pink runway looks and a slew of themed-dressed celebrities, was a major jumping-off point for today’s Barbiecore theme. , according to fashion experts.

Margot Robbie in a first look at the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie. Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show this spring, featuring monochromatic pink designs, was a major influence on the Barbiecore trend.

Jaap Buitendijk; PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN, GETTY IMAGES

Other high fashion brands, including Prada and Versace, have also incorporated bright pink designs into their collections. And now the trend is spilling over to department stores and fast fashion brands (see: Meryl Streep’s Infamous Cerulean Sweater Monologue from “The Devil Wears Prada”). In online retail, searches for pink mini dresses have increased by 970% and pink swimwear by 682% in the past six months, according to e-commerce platform Klarna.

The beauty world has also seen a rise in pink makeup looks, notes Gianluca Russo, author of “The power of more.”Et Vu highlights brightly colored home decor trends that have become increasingly popular over the past few months.

“In the early stages of the pandemic, people would say there’s always a rebirth after a time like this,” Russo says. .”

For most of Barbie’s 63-year history, she represented a very specific and largely inaccessible demographic.

“She was supposed to be that kind of ideal woman,” says a longtime Business of Culture reporter. Christina Binkley. “And then it turned around and people started seeing her as some kind of anti-feminist with this absurd body shape.”

When Malibu Barbie was introduced in the early ’70s, she represented that super-thin, white-and-blonde standard of beauty. Half a century later, everyone dresses up and feels like Barbie.

Barbie’s revamped image welcomes dolls of all shapes, backgrounds and abilities.

Mattel

Mattel, Barbie’s parent company, worked to revamp the doll’s image over time. Now, dolls come in a variety of body types, skin colors, physical abilities, and career paths. Malibu Barbies are still on sale, but so are Rosa Parks, Jane Goodall and Laverne Cox Barbies.

Although the fashion world is channeling the Malibu Barbie aesthetic, it’s more whimsical and inclusive as adopters have fun with the trend, sometimes bordering on camp.

“There’s a levity to it,” Binkley says. “We’re ready to laugh at Barbie and not take her too seriously.”

This lightness also showcases confidence. For Vu, dressing in Barbiecore means “you feel empowered and comfortable in your own skin. You love yourself. You’re not afraid to express what you want and what you stand for.”

Gianluca Russo, author of The Power of Plus Anyone can wear pink, it’s not just for people who wear a size 2 or who are white and rich. Anyone can wear this style.

At the heart of Barbiecore is reinvention, as “People take it for themselves and make it their own,” Binkley says.

“When I was a kid, people found the image of Barbie rather intimidating, because it was impossible to measure up. … I don’t know if people take her seriously now. I’m sure that there are a lot of people who resent the image of Barbie. There are (still) a lot of things to blame her. But I also think that women are a little more confident of having flaws and their give permission to expose their faults more than they did in previous eras.

ANNA WEBBER, GETTY IMAGES FOR PRIME VIDEO

Lizzo, who carriedValentino rose head-to-toe at the June premiere of her Amazon Prime show ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls,’ is known for spreading body positivity and pushing the fashion industry to be more body-inclusive large size. The “About Damn Time” singer’s perfect encapsulation of Barbiecore energy shows just how much fashion lovers are clamoring for the trend, no matter who Barbie was originally designed to represent.

“For so long, designers limited it to certain body types to represent us only certain types of people,” Russo explains. “Seeing someone like Lizzo now wearing Valentino, and being part of that trend right now. She feels like she’s opened that door for us to be included. It’s always an exciting moment when you see someone one who lives in a larger body participates in the hottest trend in fashion.”

Piccioli told British Vogue saw Paris Fashion Week’s all-pink show as an opportunity to celebrate individuality.

You know, when you see a book of black and white portraits, after two or three pages, you know it’s a book of black and white portraits, so you don’t expect to see blonde hair and eyes blue? faces: who they are, not what they represent. When you only see pink, you get them.”

The essence of Barbiecore is an amalgamation of 2022: an escape from chaos, self-expression and a celebration of difference.

“I think people are saying now ‘we love this Barbie aesthetic and now we’re going to apply it to who we really are and what we really look like and not try to shrink to fit it, but we’re going to scale it to fit. ‘it’s fine with us,’ Russo says of the ‘Barbie spectrum.’

“Anyone can wear pink, it’s not just for people who wear a size 2 or are white and rich. Anyone can wear this style.”