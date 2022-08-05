MTSU Career Closet Needs Gently Used Workwear Donations





If you’re looking for a place to donate gently used office clothes, there’s a clothing drive to “suit” that mission. The first Career Closet Extravaganza will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 11-12, with clothing drop-off at the MTSU Alumni House located at 2263 Middle Tennessee Blvd. No parking passes are required as donors can use the visitor area to drop off items. Hosted by the MTSAU Alumni Office and Career Development Center, the clothing drive will then help restock the MTSU Career Closet, formerly known as the Raiders Closet. The Career Development Center’s Career Closet is located in the Keathley University Center and provides free lightly worn professional clothing to students looking for their first internship or job interview, center director Beka Crocket explained. Students can acquire a complete outfit each school year from the closet. We are so grateful for the support of our community, alumni, faculty and staff to help the Career Development Center provide this opportunity for our students,” said Crocket. Crocket said student demand for clothing seems to peak just before center-sponsored events, such as its various job fairs, or if an instructor brings in their class to learn more about the closet. The center plans to begin tracking closet usage this semester by implementing an inventory tracking system to track how many particular items are taken by students to help plan for the future of the closet. While all donations are welcome, must-have items include women’s blouses, plus size clothing, shoulderless blazers and belts. Necessary men’s items include long pants and pants size 28-32. We are very pleased to partner with the Career Development Center for this inaugural event, said Kristen Janson, Associate Director of Alumni Relations. The Career Closet is an incredible resource for students. I have seen many students over the years benefit from the generosity of our alumni. It’s so rewarding to see the Blue Raiders give back to our community. MTSU Mondays:STEM camp, math literacy for teachers Virginia Hemby, professor of business education in the marketing department at Jones College of Business, founded Raiders Closet in January 2013 and ran the service with the help of financial and clothing contributions from donors. Those unable to make it to campus for the event but still want to help can visit the MTSU Foundation website at https://bit.ly/mtcareercloset. Choose a monetary donation amount, select Other”, then write Raiders Closet on the memo line. You can also write a check to the MTSU Foundation and put Raiders Closet on the memo line. Mail to Development Office, MTSU PO Box 109, Murfreesboro, TN 37132. The Career Closet is located in room KUC 327 and is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions about the closet, email [email protected] or call 615-898-5467. Located in room KUC 328, the Career Development Center offers a myriad of online and in-person services to help students find the job that’s right for them. Learn more aboutmtsu.edu/career. Contact journalist Nancy DeGennaro at [email protected] Follow the restaurant’s news by subscribingGood Eats in the ‘Boro (and beyond) on Facebookand follow Murfreesboro eats on TikTok.

