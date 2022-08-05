Grand Rapids Public Schools Adopts New Dress Code After Ending School Uniform Requirement

GRAND RAPIDS, MI Grand Rapids Public Schools updated their dress code policies ahead of the next school year after students convinced the district to get rid of its school uniform requirements earlier this summer.

The Grand Rapids School Board approved the district’s new dress code this week. The goal of the new policy is to give scholars the freedom to express themselves while ensuring safety and educational goals, according to a GRPS press release.

Students are required to wear comfortable and appropriate clothing for the school environment, including shoes and accessories, in accordance with the new dress code policy listed on page 44 of the 2022-23 GRPS Student Handbook.

For example, GRPS students are not allowed to show underwear, bellies or cleavage at school, the dress policy says. Head coverings are only permitted for religious or medical purposes, depending on the district.

Here is a list of what is prohibited by the new district dress code:

Clothing or personal attire that endangers or interferes with the health or well-being of Fellows

Clothing or personal attire that directly disrupts or interferes with the educational process

Clothing or personal attire that encourages illegal activities

Clothing or personal attire that includes logos that promote drugs, alcohol, tobacco, gangs, racism, sexism, or any type of prejudice

Starting this fall, the GRPS will no longer require its students to wear school uniforms. The policy change, announced June 7, was a huge turnaround for the public school system, which required all elementary and middle school students to wear uniforms for the past decade.

RELATED: Uniform Requirement Eliminated in Grand Rapids Public Schools

A district-wide survey last year found that GRPS students were broadly in favor of dropping the school uniform code, especially at higher grades. Nearly 70% of students who responded to the survey said they did not think schools should be allowed to require uniforms.

I like to wear what I’m comfortable in. The uniforms aren’t comfortable, one student wrote in a survey the district used to make its decision. I just want to be me and not like everyone else. Who cares what I wear as long as I’m in school?

A student group called the Superintendents Scholars Advisory Council, which included 20 high school students from across the district, advocated strongly for the district to change its uniform code last year.

Their advocacy is why the district decided to reconsider its uniform policies and conduct a survey to gauge feedback from parents, students and staff, according to a letter of Superintendent Leadriane Roby.

The voice of academics in empowering and making decisions about their education was the top priority leading to this decision to eliminate school uniforms, district spokesman John Helmholdt told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press in June.

The districts’ dress code, which was approved in 2012, was intended, in part, to eliminate distractions and teasing about the clothes students wore to school. The move was also seen as a cost saver for parents and a way to put more emphasis on teaching and learning.

The district-wide policy was implemented in phases. Students in Kindergarten through Grade 8, beginning in the 2013-2014 school year, must wear khaki-style pants, shorts, or skirts, and collared shirts in solid colors such as blue and red. High school students had to make the change in the 2015-16 school year.

Principals say families with questions about the district’s new dress code can contact their school or the GRPS communications department at 616-819-2149 or [email protected].

The new school year begins on August 22.

