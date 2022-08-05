Fashion
Versatile, comfortable and lightweight men’s shoes
The main purpose of slip-on shoes for men, as the name suggests, is to prevent falls and other accidents. This sole not only protects against falls, but also protects your feet from the constant stress of standing for a long time. There are many models available in these slip-on shoes that combine style and durability. In addition to being comfortable, it gives a chic look.
Men’s Slip-On Shoes, depending on style and material, can be an extremely versatile design, equally at home with swim shorts as they are with smart pants. As a result, they are both functional and fashionable. Lightweight shoes put less pressure on your feet. You’ll feel like you can walk further with slip-on pairs because each step carries less weight.
Adidas Magnificeo M, Men’s Running Shoe
If you are looking for slip-on shoes for running, these Adidas shoes will offer you both comfort and durability. With a rubber sole, you can run several kilometers. You can easily slip your foot into slip-on sneakers and run without having to worry about laces. No fumbling around, no chance of unraveling, these shoes just make life easier. You can choose from the color option as per your taste. Adidas Running Shoes Price: Rs 1534
Puma Softride Rift Slip-on One8 Unisex Adult Running Shoe
These Puma rubber soles put on casual shoes can be used for both running and casual dating. These shoes are easy to wear and would be especially useful on days when you’re rushing out the door. The sole is rubber and the upper material is mesh. Puma Slip On Shoes Price: Rs 4199
Reebok Druhan Men’s Walking Shoes
These slip-on sneakers from Reebok give you durability. These briefs look great with jeans, swimwear and shorts, making them the perfect addition to any casual summer outfit. Just put on these shoes and start running with great comfort. These shoes have an EVA outsole and are completely lightweight. Reebok Slip-On Shoes Price: Rs 2826
Skechers Men’s Go Flex 2-Completion Walking Shoe
Most people who walk regularly to stay fit and in shape are constantly worried about the question “what shoes to buy”. Skechers walking shoes help you walk with great comfort and for longer distances. These shoes are lightweight and versatile, perfect for casual wear and exercise. They are available in many colors such as black, blue, white, burgundy and many more. Skechers slip-on shoes price: Rs 4124
ASICS Men’s Metrolyte Ii Slip-On Nordic Walking Shoes
These slip-on shoes from ASICS are made from synthetic material to provide both comfort and breathability. A convenient heel tab makes it easy to put on while the smooth single-sock construction provides a comfortable yet secure fit. ASICS Slip On Shoes Price: Rs 2749
