How Fashion Uses NFTs to Sell Exclusive Physical Products

Fashion brands have discovered a use for NFTs that goes beyond original experiences or digital art. They use them as a gateway to old-school physical products.

This week, Tiffany & Co. announced the launch of a custom jewelry program exclusively for NFT CryptoPunk owners that focuses on what the company calls NFTiffs. To get a pendant, CryptoPunk holders must first buy an NFTiff, which will cost them 30 ETH, or about $50,000 at current conversion rates. It can then be redeemed during a fixed window for a custom-designed Tiffany pendant, as well as an NFT resembling the physical item.

Also this week, Prada announced its latest Timecapsule NFT Collection, which he used to link NFTs to items such as special-edition shirts. Dolce & Gabbana, meanwhile, presented its Parallel reality collection of NFT hoodies, t-shirts, and sneakers that entitle shoppers to a matching physical version.

Crypto-centric brands have leaned into NFTs that also allow shoppers to claim tangible products. In July, Nike-owned RTFKT released an NFT hoodie which, in RTFKT parlance, owners could forge a real world wearable. And at the heart of the first drop from 9dcc, the crypto-native luxury brand just launched by influential crypto figure Gmoney, will be the NFTs customers will buy first to get the matching t-shirt.

Given that NFTs provide a simple way to provide holders with exclusive perks, it’s not hard to imagine how brands could utilize the ability for capsule collections, early access to new releases, or custom styles. The program has a few benefits, such as building a loyal group of engaged fans, and since the brand only needs to produce as many items as there are NFTs purchased, there is less risk of ‘inventory.

The idea is catching on among web3 proponents. Nic Carter, co-founder of crypto-focused venture capital firm Castle Island Ventures, has promoted it as the future of luxury goods in a Average position last week, saying he expects this to speed up the integration of NFTs.

Carters post offered a detailed hypothesis for how brands might use NFTs for the delivery of physical goods to existing customers. If that person had already purchased an NFT from the brand, their crypto wallet would be whitelisted for the next drop so they have guaranteed access and don’t have to try their luck in an online release. line. They buy the NFT, which could provide a portable or AR-enabled digital version of the product if they want to post on social media, and then have a window in which to claim the physical item, a pair of sneakers in the example of Carters.

The physical-digital mashup doesn’t stop there. The sneakers arrive a few weeks later and contain an embedded NFC chip that the buyer can scan with their phone. This gives them another NFT that proves the authenticity of the shoes, but could also provide other benefits, like exclusive admission to in-person events. The next time this brand releases a limited-edition physical item, it will whitelist holders of that NFT, and the cycle continues.

This release pattern also has potential drawbacks. It’s basically a pre-order program, so customers can wait weeks or months for their items to be produced and shipped. Tiffany plans to deliver its personalized CryptoPunks pendants in early 2023.

It also adds steps to the purchase process that, for now at least, can be clunky and complicated. The user experience involved in buying NFT remains full of bugs. Issues such as wait times reaching several hours plagued the July drop of NFT hoodies from RTFKT, now a veteran of such releases, leading the company to issue a public apology.

For these reasons, the model may be better suited for limited-edition or particularly desirable products that buyers will take a while to obtain. But for a standard shirt or pair of jeans, they might be reluctant to have to go through the steps of typing an NFT, go through the subsequent process of using it to order the item, and finally waiting an extended period of time to receive it. .

It’s probably no surprise that the fashion companies at the forefront of experimenting with the idea so far include luxury and sneaker brands. Not every business can be successful with it.

However, a big question brands will need to answer is whether they need NFT to do so. Could they do the same just by having customer emails and a record of their purchases?

In short, probably but it could take more work to offer the same variety of abilities. Carter also addressed the issue in his post, noting that instead of building custom capabilities from scratch, brands can rely on blockchains like Ethereum that provide an open infrastructure for everyone.

And there’s already a huge market for NFTs, with plenty of new-rich crypto buyers ready to go, and tons of financial infrastructure already built, so it makes sense to build that there, he said. writing.

Sounds like an argument Tiffany could use to explain NFTiffs and why it makes jewelry for CryptoPunk owners.