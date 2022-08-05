Celebrities never dress for the weather





We’re going to take a risk here and say that most people check the weather forecast before getting dressed (or at least try to make an educated guess by looking out the window). If it’s raining and there’s mud, you can choose to leave your white sneakers at home. Hot, humid days call for light, airy clothing, as opposed to leather and faux fur.





Celebrities, however, seem to follow a different set of rules. Of course, we’ve seen plenty of them wearing UGG boots and scarves during the winter months, then swapping those pieces out for strappy, plush designs once things warm up. But a handful of our favorite fashion icons are also content to ignore the weather altogether, choosing outfits that make little or no sense in terms of practicality.

Katie Holmes, for example, was recently spotted in New York City during a heat wave, wearing a knit dress with a coordinating blanket-like shawl. For the average fashion lover, the cute jumpsuit would be considered a cozy fall outfit. But the temperatures were in the 90s that day, and just thinking about swapping our crop tops and shorts for Holmes’ ensemble made us feel hot and sweaty.

But Holmes isn’t the only one refusing to dress for the current season. During Paris Fashion Week in March, Rihanna chose to highlight her pregnancy in a sheer black dress even as her entourage bundled up. A few days later, Dua Lipa ditched her coat to show off her stripped jeans, despite the fact that it was technically still winter in New York City.

We certainly emphasized which outfits to wear on 50-degree days versus which to wear on 60-degree days. But famous stylist Tiffany Briseno is all about ignoring the thermometer and what is considered the norm, instead dressing according to your general mood.

“I’m a big believer in fashion armor and the power it can bring,” she said. In the style. “No matter the weather, if you want to wear a down jacket in the club, go for it! It’s your armor so wear it proudly. If it feels good, it looks good.”





That also seems to be Jennifer Lopez’s motto. The newlywed is already busting out the shirts and chunky boots, urging us to adopt our typical fall uniform, even though we’re still technically shopping for swimsuits.

Of course, there are other factors to consider when it comes to this seasonless method of dressing. If you mostly hang out indoors and only plan to be outside the second you have to walk to the car, dressing for a totally different temperature won’t seem so extreme. Celebrities also tend to get their hands on designer collections long before the rest of the world, so showing off a look that’s not yet available for next season is part of the job.





Briseno also alludes to the point of transitional seasons, such as the weather between summer and fall or winter and spring, when temperatures can change from hot to cold in a matter of hours. “Like our ever-changing weather these days, why stick to a predictable layer for this season when you can go rogue?”

If you’re ready to dress for another season, or just want to get a head start on fall fashion, maybe it’s best to follow Bella Hadid’s lead. The model is known for her quirky way of dressing, mixing seemingly random elements (and pulling them out), but there are tons of tips to take from her outfits. She’s always down for plenty of layers, which can then be easily peeled off as things heat up, and in July she pulled out knee-high boots, which she balanced with some boot shorts. biker.

