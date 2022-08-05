Fashion
Issa Rae wows in neon zip dress at HBO Max’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles season 2 premiere
Issa Rae wows in a neon zip-up dress and black lace-up heels at HBO Max’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles Season 2 premiere
Issa Rae attended the world premiere of HBO Max’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles, which took place in Angeles City on Wednesday night.
The 37-year-old entertainer flashed a broad smile as she posed for several photos on the event’s red carpet.
The reality show’s second set of episodes is set to debut later this week.
Rae wowed in a skintight neon dress that zipped up the front and had a plunging neckline.
The Insecure star amped up the glamor by slipping her feet into a pair of black lace-up heels.
The Primetime Emmy-nominated artist accessorized a pair of shiny gold hoop earrings.
Her brown hair was slicked back and styled in a voluminous ponytail that cascaded down her back.
Sweet Life: Los Angeles centers on a group of young African American professionals who strive to pursue their respective careers while living in Los Angeles.
The development of the reality series was revealed in May last year.
HBO Max Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Jennifer O’Connell previously issued a statement toDeadlineto express their enthusiasm for the project.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Issa Rae on this fun and dynamic series about a real group of friends and their unique yet intertwined experiences in South Los Angeles, which has a one-of-a-kind culture that deserves attention all its life. own life, she said.
Rae herself also released a statement to speak about the content of the program.
“We are so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of life from LA’s young black life. We hope HBO Max audiences will identify with and fall in love with this group of friends as much as we do,” she said.
The performer is also one of the executive producers of the reality show.
The first season of Sweet Life: Los Angeles premiered on the HBO Max streaming service in August last year.
It was announced that the program had been renewed for a second time last November.
The interpreter then began to promote the return of the series on his social networks.
The second season of Sweet Life: Los Angeles is currently scheduled for release on August 4.
