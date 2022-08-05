The Art Angle Podcast: How Virgil Abloh Changed the Contemporary Art World





Welcome to Art Angle, an Artnet News podcast that dives into the places where the art world meets the real world, telling the greatest story on earth every week. Join us each week for an in-depth look at what matters most in museums, the art market and more, with input from our own writers and editors, as well as artists, curators and diners. other leading experts in the field. The world rarely sees a creative dynamo on the level of Virgil Ablohor more difficult to quantify. A trained architect born to Ghanaian immigrants and raised in Chicago, he was best known as Louis Vuitton’s visionary men’s creative director (and the first person of color to hold that position), a position he held when he died. at 41 years old. a rare cancer. But his protean career began to blaze long before that. A key first step? In 2009, Abloh interned at Fendi alongside rapper and fashion designer Kanye Westa, a relationship that led to Abloh later becoming creative director at Wests Donda agency. He founded the short-lived but hugely influential streetwear brand Pyrex Vision in 2012, selling clothes from other brands that he screen-printed with his own brand name and bred at eye-watering prices, a Duchampian gesture that combined appropriation, image of impeccable mark and kind of cheerful outsider-turned-insider humor that has marked Abloh’s career. In 2019, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago mounted the first museum exhibition dedicated to Abloh’s work in Figures of Speech, a sprawling exhibit that doubled normal museum attendance and helped cement Abloh’s legacy in the field of fine arts. Now on display in Brooklyn, the exhibition explores the activations of luxury brand Ablohs, perspectives on design and architecture, and collaborations with artists such as Takashi Murakami, Jenny Holzer and Rem Koolhaas. This week, William Van Meter, Brand Editor of Artnet Newss, spoke about the designers’ work and legacy with Jian Deleon, Nordstrom’s menswear and editorial director, who has collaborated with Abloh on one of his latest projects, a capsule collection titled New Concepts 18: Virgil Abloh Securities. , which comes out this week. Listen to other episodes: The Art Angle Podcast: What is the Metaverse? And why should the art world care? The Art Angle podcast: Why artist Jayson Musson is clowning around in a humorless art world The Art Angle Podcast: What does the future of NFTs look like now? The Art Angle Podcast: Re-Air: Art, Lies and Instagram: How Catfishing Collectors Fooled the Art World The Art Angle podcast: How Kennedy Yanko carved his way to artistic stardom The Art Angle Podcast: How Documenta Became the World’s Most Controversial Art Exhibition The Art Angle podcast: The scandalous rise and fall of art dealer Inigo Philbrick The Art Angle Podcast: How Artificial Intelligence Could Completely Transform Art Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





