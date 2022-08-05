V.Mora is Hiring a Fashion Production Intern in New York, NY





V. Mora recruits interns for its production team. You will work with the Production Manager who works with a variety of different clients/collections from the inception stages of design through to production! The position is located in the heart of New York in a beautiful 12,000 foot studio. You will work closely with CEO Anna Livermore, who not only launched V.Mora in 2008, but recently opened a sister company photo studio called fast studios.



This internship (3 months + preferred) will guide you through the ins and outs of working in fashion production.



You’re going to learn:

-The life cycle of fashion production, from ideation to online sale.

-How to build a fashion collection from scratch with low MOQs, it’s priceless if you want to start your own line one day.

-How a small business is run, from understanding revenue, how the board works, and general day-to-day business operations



Daily tasks may include:

– Withdrawals and returns from manufacturers

– Scheduling of client appointments, reservation of fit models, etc.

-BOM sheets

-Technical packages

– Ordering office supplies

-Shipping – inventory list on inbound and outbound tracking numbers

-Assist Pattern Maker – gives sample/pattern instructions

-Entering consultation summaries

-Creation of technical sheet

– Supply and order of fabrics + trimmings (verified by the manager)

– Take assembly notes

– Quote production, models and samples

-Scanner assistance for drop off/pick up and direction

– Updating client reports and assisting with client management

-Assists with all the above tasks, to be done by the manager



Desired qualifications and skills:

-Entry-level intern with a background in fashion and design, or a passion for the industry

-Basic knowledge of product development and production

– Google Suite: Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Drive

-Strong communication skills

– Organized and punctual

-Adobe Suite

-Graphic design You will work in a friendly and cool environment. We are looking for candidates with excellent communication, problem-solving and multi-tasking skills, with the ability to manage competing priorities. Being highly adaptable is a must, as the fast-paced fashion industry is constantly changing. You may also have administrative responsibilities, such as data entry, order processing, invoicing, shipping and receiving. This internship is unpaid, but we do offer an unlimited MTA subway pass during your internship period. If you attend college or university, we can help you transfer school credits. If you are a graduate, this internship offers a full-time job opportunity after exam.



This job is an office job, in Manhattan. This is not remote work.



Please send your resume and a brief email explaining why you would be a good candidate for: [email protected] Scroll to continue

