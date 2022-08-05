Fashion
Princess Charlotte’s 39 Rachel Riley dress sells out in less than 24 hours after Commonwealth Games
The adorable black and white striped dress worn by Princess Charlotte when she made a surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games earlier this week has sold out online.
The little royal, seven, joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, on a visit to Birmingham earlier this week, where they watched hockey matches, swim series and gymnastics.
The seven-year-old was on her best behavior as she joined her parents for her first royal engagement without her brothers George, nine, and Louis, four.
Charlotte was dressed in a 39Rachel Riley dress with her hair tucked into neat braids. The dress quickly sold out in all sizes within hours of its release.
The dress is described online as a “classic” dress for “every budding style icon.”
It features hues of dark navy and white, with an added white collar for ‘elegance’.
An online description calls it “the perfect pick for any special summer occasion.”
During Tuesday’s appearance, the little princess shook hands with dignitaries, smiled for photos and cheered on the athletes, all under the watchful eye of her parents.
It’s not the first time that one of Charlotte’s outfits has caused a fashion sensation.
In 2018, the dress she wore to meet Prince Louis, a pretty blue ‘periwinkle’ floral dress and navy blue cardigan, 45, by Amaia Kids, sold out hours after she wore it scope.
During this week’s appearance, Kate paid a moving tribute to her daughter as she donned jewelry first worn at her christening for the occasion.
The Duchess chose to wear a set of jewelry which she first wore at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.
Meanwhile, Kate paid a touching tribute to Princess Charlotte by donning jewelry first worn at her christening to mark the little royal’s first solo appearance with her parents.
The mother-of-three donned the dazzling jewelry set, opting for her pair of Mappin & Webb ‘Empress’ 3,750 diamond carriage earrings and matching Empress 2,000 white gold and diamond mini pendant necklace.
The day started with a visit to the Sandwell Aquatics Center where the Cambridges joined Prince Edward, Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, to cheer on the athletes during several swim runs.
Charlotte put on a lively display, giving her dad a thumbs up, making faces and even sticking her tongue out and she soaked up the atmosphere.
After the Aquatics Center outing, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to a young athlete support programme. Princess Charlotte was pictured on her best behavior, shaking hands with SportsAid CEO Tim Lawler.
Thumbs up for a nice day! The little royal seemed to be having fun at the event, giving her dad an enthusiastic gesture after the swimming heats
Meanwhile, at another stage, Princess Charlotte made a funny face while chatting with her mother Kate during the men’s 1500m freestyle swimming event.
Elsewhere, the young princess revealed gymnastics was her favorite sport and joined a nutritional workshop to help her parents put pictures of foods such as nuts, bread and grapes into the correct groups , whether it’s protein, carbohydrates, antioxidants or healthy fats.
When the long day started to get too long, Princess Charlotte started to get a little restless.
But her adoring father, Prince William, was there to reassure her with hugs and small acts of affection, like tucking her hair behind her ears.
The sweet moments between father and daughter were noted by royal fans who praised their genuine bond.
One tweeted: “He’s a wonderful dad. Another posted: ‘Love this natural interaction between dad and daughter.'” A third added: “Honey Charlotte loves her dad William.”
The sweet family then went to watch the women’s Pool A hockey game between India and England, sitting in the stands.
