Cat Deeley completely steals the show in a striking halterneck mini dress



















04 August 2022 – 22:35 BST



Matthew Moore

Cat Deeley knows how to transform a look and her latest offering made her look like a beautiful garden rose

How well done Deeley cat to look at So you think you can dance? We gasped when the star stepped out on the last episode in a striking dress. SEE: Cat Deeley stuns in a black mini dress after sharing a rare photo of her and husband Patrick Kielty The presenter fully resembled an English rose with a beautifully gathered dress, which for a bit of flair did not feature a back. Cat shared several photos of herself posing in the showstealer outfit, including one where the judges appeared to be applauding her. The photo also showed off her amazingly toned legs as she posed in the article. Loading player… WATCH: Cat Deeley films in stunning London home In her caption, she posted: “Channeling my inner #PrettyInPink for semi-final week on @DanceOnFox Tune in to 9/8c tonight on @FoxTV!“ LOOK: Cat Deeley is a summer goddess in a striking bikini with a bold print WOW: Cat Deeley stuns in a striking miniskirt on an adventure in New York She then tagged all of her stylists for the amazing look, before later sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how she got so glamorous. Fans were blown away by the flawless look, as one posted: “so glamorous“, while a second shared: “Those fucking pins“, and a third simply added:”Perfection.” Many more were left speechless by the look as they posted numerous flame and heart emojis. The cat was gorgeous in the outfit Earlier in the week, the star caught the eye by sharing a series of photos as she posed for a sensual photo set by the pool in Los Angeles. One of the snaps showed Cat, 45, showing off her flawless physique in a chic white bikini, worn under a colorful Farm Rio blanket. WATCH: Cat Deeley unveils striking ‘warrior’ hair transformation – and fans are reacting MORE: Cat Deeley shares intimate insight into family time with her sons She also donned a rainbow-inspired mini dress, from the same brand and worth £140. The tasty number featured a sweetheart neckline in a bodice that hugs you, adjustable straps and handy pockets. “Until no good at #PalmSprings,” Cat wrote in the caption. “Dresses by @FarmRio, courtesy of @TheAList.US.” Fans were quick to react, with many adding flame and heart emojis. Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

