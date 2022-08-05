Fashion
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin previews growing bump in black dress
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child, a girl, in the coming months.
And in one of her latest Instagram Story posts, Hilaria gave her 958,000 followers a glimpse of her growing baby with a selfie.
She posed sideways as she stood in front of a bathroom mirror with her cell phone in her hand.
Baldwin, 38, looked elegant in a plunging black dress that showed off her growing belly.
Completing her look for the day, the proud mum wore her dark brown tresses and tucked behind her ears as she gave the camera a slight smirk.
When Hilaria gives birth to her baby girl in the fall, she will have welcomed seven children with Alec in just over eight years.
At this point, the Baldwins haven’t made potential baby names public, but they did reveal the gender in May.
They previously chose traditional Spanish and Italian names for their growing offspring which already includes daughters Carmen, eight, and Lucia, one, and sons Rafael, seven, Leonardo, five, Romeo, four, and Eduardo, one. .
Just a few days ago, Hilaria shared an adorable side-by-side photo on her Instagram Story of her 2015 pregnant belly and her current baby bump.
Cute! The yoga instructor recently shared a side-by-side comparison of her baby bumps from 2015 (L) and her current pregnancy (R)
Wearing the same leopard print dress, Hilaria took high angle selfies in both photos as she rested her hand on her baby bump.
In 2015, the exercise guru was pregnant with her son, Rafa, who also goes by her full name, Rafael.
For their current pregnancy, the couple, who just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on June 30, announced they were expecting another child in a video in March.
Happy family: The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on June 30; they are seen attending a Broadway play on April 21
In the legend of Publish, the businesswoman gushed, ‘After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.’
She added: “We were pretty sure our family was complete and we were more than happy with this surprise.”
The heartfelt post featured a video of the moment they shared the news with their children that they would soon have a new sister, who by the looks of the clip, full of smiles and hugs, went well with the children.
The 30 Rock actor would also take to his Instagram page to explain why he’s beyond excited to add another child to the family, which happens to be a topic a lot of people ask him about.
The couple revealed they were expecting their seventh child in a video in March
Excited: The family were thrilled to hear there would be another Baldwin in the house
Baby news: The couple announced they were having a baby girl in a follow-up video in May
The family would also eventually learn that they were having a baby girl during a gender reveal in May.
“People ask why,” he said in a video featuring his youngest daughter, Lucia. ‘That is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.
In a statement to Peoplethe two parents discussed what it’s like to have such a large family and how their children feel about having another sibling.
“One of the greatest things my kids have experienced with a big family is how hearts can grow with each new sibling,” Alec and Hilaria said.
“Our capacity for love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall.”
Alec also has daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
Sharing with fans: The exercise guru often shares snaps of her growing belly
Excited: Hilaria looks delighted and is counting the days until baby number seven is born in the fall
‘So many babies’: Hilaria uploaded a tribute post to her wedding anniversary in June when the couple celebrated 10 years of marriage
