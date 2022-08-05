Best Men’s Sets for a Touch of Matching Style





S Summer isn’t over yet, so there’s still time to treat yourself to some vacation clothes before the sun sets for another season. Dressing for warm weather isn’t always easy, though – are you wearing a T-shirt? Is it too casual? What kind of shorts should you wear? Are you going to sweat too much into the fabric? Enter the shirt and shorts or shirt and pants set, the holy grail of summer dressing, which is comfortable, airy and matched from head to toe without any thought or effort. The most foolproof silhouette is a little oversized for a laid-back look that lends an air of summer nonchalance – and will also help you stay cool. READ MORE With so many options, from silk to denim, cabana sets to linen jumpsuits, the only rule is that the color or print is consistent for the complete outfit. You may prefer a colorful pattern, or perhaps you prefer a muted navy blue, and either way there will be an option to suit your style. Some even come with swim shorts to keep you looking fashionable even when lounging by the pool or on the beach. As with most fashion items, the devil is in the details, so be sure to opt for high-quality fabrics and well-cut shirts to avoid looking like you’ve been left off the charts. the island of love Villa. When styling, it all depends on the mood of the day. On the beach, feel free to show off a little torso, while for a day in the city, you might consider adding a tee for an extra layer. From street hero Arket, an expert in linen two-pieces, to Budapest-based designer Nanushka, who knows a thing or two about printed sets, we’ve put together a selection to suit all tastes. These details should go directly to your shopping cart. Shop the best below READ MORE Arket classic fit linen shirt and pants Market With low thread count, antibacterial qualities and the ability to wick away sweat, a linen set is a summer essential. Crafted from pure linen, the Arkets dark blue two-piece is ideal for those warmer days when you want to look like you’ve made an effort, even if you haven’t. An expert in refined basics, the shirt has a classic fit with contrast mother-of-pearl buttons and a chest pocket. Just size up if you’re going for a casual vibe. Shirt (45) and pants (69) Buy now 45 , Market {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ahuluwalia Robyn plaid recycled fiber shirt and shorts MatchesFashion This set from sustainable London-based designer Ahluwalia has a lot going for it. Not only is it made from 100% recycled fibers, it’s expertly cut in a slightly oversized silhouette and designed in a winning print that’s both chic and statement. Winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, Priya Ahluwalia, who has also collaborated with Ganni and Mulberry, is a visionary who deftly draws on tailoring, streetwear and her dual Indo-Nigerian heritage to create thoughtful yet laptops. . Shirt (418) and shorts (295) Buy now 418 , MatchesFashion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reiss X Che Valbonne Cuban Collar Shirt and Swim Shorts with Contrast Lapels Reiss If, like us, you’re a fan of cropped shorts, then Reiss’s most recent collaboration with model Oliver Cheshires Ch’s enduring brand is the one for you. This shirt is made from a viscose derived from renewable wood sources, while the swim shorts are made from recycled nylon, making this a durable set ideal for any boat trip or pool party. Available in three colorways, there’s an option for everyone. Shirt (90) and swim shorts (125) Buy now 90 , Reiss {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cos casual camp collar shirt and board shorts Because Think Pink! If you’re feeling the Barbiecore trend but hot pink is a step too far, this dark pink set from Cos might be the answer – you might not quite look like Lewis Hamilton in the Valentino campaign, but at least you you will approach it. The shirt has a breezy camp collar, side pockets and a loose fit, while the shorts have an elasticated waist, giving a minimal look that’ll be comfortable all day, whether you’re lounging on a yacht on the Italian Riviera or in a pub garden at home. Shirt (59) and shorts (49) Buy now 59 , Because {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Daniel W. Fletcher shirt and half-shorts Daniel W. Fletcher For a smart take on the look, opt for award-winning London designer Daniel W. Fletchers’ shirt and half-shorts. You may remember him from Netflixs Next in fashionor maybe you’re a fan of his work as creative director at Fiorucci, but either way, it’s a name you should remember. A master of tailoring and featuring iconic designs like stitched details and patchwork designs, this set is an elevated two-piece that would look great worn in the evening with loafers and socks – and it’s on sale. Shirt (125) and shorts (75) Buy now 125 , Daniel W. Fletcher {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nanushka Jari long-sleeved shirt and Tymeo seersucker wide-leg pants Nanouchka Designed in a brown plaid, the Budapest-based Nanushkas Jari set is ready to slip into after a day of lounging on a deckchair to spruce up the evening. Designed in a relaxed silhouette in a lightweight seersucker fabric, the long sleeves and trousers are ideal for those warm summer nights when there’s a breeze in the air – and without needing to think about what to wear, get ready will also be child’s play. If this design doesn’t appeal to you, they have a whole host of other matching two-pieces that would work just as easily in London as they do abroad. Shirt (265) and pants (395) Buy now 265 , Nanouchka {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Love Brand & Co – Elephant Palace linen swim shirt and shorts Love mark & ​​Co Birthplace of the swim shorts and linen shirt combo, Love Brand & Co offers a range of solid colors and printed styles that wouldn’t look out of place worn on a yacht in the Greek islands or on a Caribbean beach. Inspired by longtime charity partner Elephant Family, this print is also available on linen trousers, so you can swap out your swim shorts to create a more stylish look for the evening. Shirt (140), swim shorts (120) and pants (150) Buy now 140 , Love mark & ​​Co {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Printed cotton voile shirt and shorts with camp collar De Bonne Facture Mr Porter A phrase that means doing things right in French, Herms alumnus Ms. Deborah Neuberg founded De Bonne Facture with a desire to do just that. Creating menswear classics that will stand the test of time, each garment comes with a label detailing the name, location and history of the atelier that produced it, with a transparent approach to design. This set is created using age-old techniques by independent artisans in India, and is naturally light and airy, perfect for a day in the sun. Shirt (200) and shorts (185) Buy now 200 , Mr Porter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Missing Clothier Regular fit linen shirt with patch pockets and regular fit linen shorts with drawstring waist Selfridges Launched this year alone, Missing Clothier, founded by Paul and Deborah Missing, is a London-based brand that manufactures all its clothing in London using materials sourced exclusively from the British Isles, including premium Irish linen. Each piece is designed with mix and match in mind, and this green set is no exception. It will brighten your day with every wear. Shirt (240) and shorts (200) Buy now 240 , Selfridges {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jacquemus La Chemise Jean shirt and gingham woven shorts Harvey Nichols With more than 4.9 million followers on Instagram, Simon Porte Jacquemus, the creative director of his eponymous brand, is an expert in creating buzz. Part of the labels’ SS22 show that hit the shores of Hawaii, this set exudes summer freshness. Featuring a gingham pattern, its cut in a relaxed flowing viscose silhouette will see you through even the hottest days. Shirt (335) and shorts (315) Buy now 335 , Harvey Nichols {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ Merchant }} {{ the price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

