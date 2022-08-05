Leland charter school to appeal dress code lawsuit to Supreme Court

A lawsuit over local charter school dress code may soon be in the hands of the United States Supreme Court.

The Roger Bacon Academy announced in its summer newsletter to parents that it would appeal a ruling that its dress code violates Title IX to the Supreme Court after its board of trustees voted to unanimously to do so.

While the majority decision itself is troubling and, in our view, misguided and incorrect, what is more troubling is its possible consequence, as explained in the dissent, school owner Baker Mitchell wrote in the newsletter dated June 27.

In 2016, families of three students filed a lawsuit against one of Mitchells schools, Charter Day School in Leland, over its dress code, which requires female students to wear skirts.

Families said the dress code discriminates against girls because wearing a skirt is more uncomfortable than wearing trousers and makes it difficult to participate in certain school activities.

After several rulings that were later appealed, a full panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit sided with the families. In June, the court ruled 10-6 that the dress code violated Title IX, a federal law that protects public school students from discrimination based on gender.

But Mitchell said the decision could change the landscape for charter schools. He said in the newsletter that he thinks it undermines the foundation on which charter schools were built, taking away the right of parents to choose the education their children receive.

Mitchell said he thinks the decision creates a slippery slope and that in the future, the courts may allow states to govern what and how is taught in charter schools.

Charter schools, indeed, will disappear, Mitchell wrote.

Charter schools vary from state to state, but are generally considered public schools owned and operated by independent organizations, such as Mitchells Roger Bacon Academy, Inc.

Charter schools have similarities to private schools, but because they receive taxpayer funding, they are required to accept all students who wish to enroll. However, they are allowed to manage their own rules and regulations as long as they can demonstrate positive academic results among students and financial stability.

Roger Bacon Academy has four charter schools that have high expectations and students often achieve higher test scores than traditional public schools.

The appeals court, in its ruling, said that charter schools, while not traditional public schools, still receive federal funds and are therefore subject to federal regulations such as Title IX.

Experts say dress codes can be gender-discriminatory, and this decision proves it. Wendy Murphy, a lawyer and assistant professor at New England Law Boston, said that while parents can choose whether or not to send students to charter schools, that’s not the point of the decision: whatever either way, if a school receives federal funding, it cannot discriminate based on gender.

The law itself is very simple, Murphy said. You can’t discriminate on the basis of gender, period.

The school had previously defended its dress code, arguing that it promotes chivalry and that women are fragile vessels that men must care for and honor.

For now, Charter Day School has changed its dress code to allow girls to wear trousers to school. This is also reflected in the three other schools operated by Roger Bacon Academy: Douglass Academy in Wilmington, South Brunswick Charter School in Southport and Columbus Charter School in Whiteville.

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias, who specializes in federal judicial selection, said he does not expect the Supreme Court to take up the case, but it may have potential due interest in the subject.

Mitchell told parents in the newsletter that he appreciates the continued support and encouragement from the school community.

This is not the end of our fight to remain independent and different, he said.

