Newlywed Lindsay Lohan wore a white summer dress in New York





This is how you make an exit!

Lindsay Lohan, who recently married fiancé Bader Shammas, was all smiles as she left a Broadway show in New York earlier this week, turning heads in a stunning white sundress. The actress, who was joined by her mother, Dina, and siblings, Ali and Cody, wore a lightweight design that featured delicate crochet trim, beautiful textured details, elegant flared sleeves and a cropped hemline which flattered her figure.

Lohan accessorized her feminine look with classic Salvatore Ferragamo block heels, an orange Herms clutch and dainty layered jewelry for a refreshing style statement that, quite frankly, had us doing a double take. Also, it’s not every day we see Lohan in the US anymore, given that she’s been living in Dubai since 2014.

Inspired by her sleek ensemble, we’ve rounded up a few similar options you can find online at affordable prices.





To begin with, this popular amazon dress is a lookalike of Lohan’s silhouette. It’s racked up nearly 200 positive reviews from buyers, comes in 24 attractive colors and patterns, and is a steal under $40 (be sure to click the coupon on the page to get the biggest discount. ) Front tie detail and fit-and-flare silhouette is cute and flattering for a range of body shapes.

If you’re looking for a breathable cotton dress with a bit more texture, check out this lovely Express die-cut optionor one of these drawings by french connection. This Eyelet mini dress by Likely may very well be our favorite of the bunch, but you really can’t go wrong with anything in classic white this time of year.

Shop more feminine summer dresses below inspired by Lindsay Lohan’s look.

alvaq-woman-spring-summer-knot-front-v-neck-dress.jpg

Amazon



Buy it! AlvaQ Knot-Front Mini Dress, $37.04 with coupon (Origin $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon



Buy it! 1. State Embroidered Ruffle Sleeve Dress, $39.98; amazon.com

Nordström



Buy it! Probably Kylie Ruffle Eyelet Mini Dress, $148.80 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com

Nordström



Buy it! French Connection Aprina cotton dress, $96 (origin $128); nordstrom.com

Express



Buy it! Express Eyelet Cutout Tie-Back Dress, $69.99 (Origin $108); express.com

Nordström



Buy it! French Connection Embroidered Cotton Shirtdress, $171 (origin $228); nordstrom.com

