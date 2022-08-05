Best Men’s Grooming Products 2022: 19 Tested and Proven Men’s Grooming Brands and Lines





Men’s Skincare: Arguably the biggest change in skincare in the last decade. Gone are the days when potions and lotions were just for women. Skincare products are increasingly unisex these days, with a slew of gender-neutral offerings that rank among the best men’s skincare products, ranging from skin nutrition and hydration tired to unclog pores. Since the start of the pandemic, interest in men’s skincare has only intensified. Like women, men’s grooming habits have been altered by the pandemic, says Clare Varga, head of beauty at the forecasting agency, WGSN. Straight men, in particular, have started experimenting with their partners’ products and trying new looks with the added lockdown time, while the shift to online shopping has allowed them to explore skincare in a less intimidating environment. In fact, by 2024, as cultural attitudes towards masculinity and beauty shift, experts predict a leveling of the gender distribution in skincare, with a large proportion of men adopting skincare routines. skin care involved. The 24 Best Eye Creams for Bright Eyes All Year Round So what are the best skin care options for men? Although the desire to have beautiful skin is universal, skin types are not. According to a dermatologist, there are some fundamental differences between male and female skin, partly related to the androgen, testosterone. Dr Anjali Mahto. Men’s skin is about 20% thicker than women’s because it contains more collagen and elastin, which makes the skin more resistant to the development of wrinkles. This means that while borrowing skin care from a partner in the bathroom cabinet shouldn’t be off limits, men’s skin will generally respond better to products specially formulated for their needs. Read more: 24 Thoughtful (and practical) Christmas gifts for dads Men also have more hair follicles and their associated sebaceous glands, resulting in oilier skin, adds Mahto. Additionally, regular shaving exfoliates the top layers of skin and can cause irritation. To avoid greasy, Mahto recommends products containing ingredients such as salicylic acid. Other than that, a good initial regimen should include a cleanser, exfoliator, SPF, and moisturizer, with the addition of traditional grooming essentials like beard oils. Brands such as Kiehls, Clinique and Tom Ford already offer products specifically for men, with shaving foam, beard oil and exfoliating scrubs, all created with facial hair in mind. These top-selling men’s skincare options aren’t greasy, sticky, or fragrant. Then there are brands such as Aesop, La Mer and Burts Bees, or newcomers Fenty Skin and Pharrells Human Race, which use chic, minimalist packaging, making it a great unisex skincare destination that will meet all needs. Meanwhile, the past few years have also seen a rise in male-specific skincare brands, such as Bulldog and Anthony. From luxury to utility, browse British vogues edition of the best grooming products for men below.

