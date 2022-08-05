Man who threatened radioactive ‘last stand’ gets 15 years in prison

Jared Atkins had never been in trouble until the day in 2019 when he randomly stabbed a store worker and then stole highly radioactive devices from his workplace for a scheduled “last stand” at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.

Fortunately for everyone involved, Atkins, who was 25 at the time, changed his mind about releasing the radioactive material, which has the potential to kill or maim people after brief exposures. Following a standoff at his home near 4200 North 32nd Street, he was captured and the equipment recovered.

On Thursday, Atkins was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction. He will serve the federal sentence after serving a 3.5-year sentence he previously received in state court. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi also sentenced Atkins to 12 years of supervised probation after serving his prison sentence.

The outcome for Atkins and others could have been much worse. He had several half-baked blueprints for the three Delta projectors he stole, which are normally used to X-ray objects underground and contain iridium-192. Exposure in close contact with the material for just one hour would cause extreme pain and disfigurement, and for 50% of victims, death within a month, according to federal court records. Injuries can also occur with much shorter exposures. Atkins had the potential to endanger “hundreds of lives”.

Until the incident, Atkins was a law-abiding and successful young man, a model of someone who grew up with disadvantages and overcame them. Court records describe how he grew up in Gallup, New Mexico, facing ‘rejection’ from society for being half Native American and half black, and became extremely close to his siblings, especially of an older sister who was the main guardian of the house. .

When Atkins was 11, the sister committed suicide; he and his brother found her body hanging in a closet. Despite his troubled childhood, Atkins was determined to do something with his life. After graduating from high school, he attended Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and earned a certificate in nondestructive testing technology and quality control management, records show. He was hired by Western Technologies in Phoenix and worked there for six years, progressing through his training to become a “level 2 technician”.

“He was the main maintenance technician for X-ray machines,” and was trained to open and repair them, records show. Yet, “Atkins’ dangerous dark side contrasts with his outward appearance of being capable and successful.”

In the weeks leading up to his dangerous binge, he got into a fight with his girlfriend and pulled a knife on her. He texted his sister days before the attack that he “felt like he was drowning in everything, his relationship, his family and his bills”, and that he was planning to drive his Jeep “in a home”, “to stab a cop”, or to commit “suicide by a cop”. Later, the FBI found holes in the walls of his house and scattered broken knives.

Jared Atkins Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on April 28, 2019, Atkins walked into a Phoenix gas station store where an employee was working. He walked up behind the man and said, “What’s the matter, brother?” and “plunged the knife into the clerk’s upper right arm, stabbing the arm muscle and piercing his chest” before “calmly” exiting.

He went to Western Technologies, which was closed, entered the building with his employee code, put three 60-pound Delta projectors and the tools to disassemble them on a cart, and took them out to load them. in his vehicle. He called his girlfriend and her sister to tell them of his plans for a “last fight”. He considered breaking into a colleague’s house and stealing an AR-15, he told her, but decided against it. Around 3 a.m., he sent a disturbing text to his colleagues: “There is no easy way to say this, guys, I broke down. I have three sources. Stay home until until they are found.”

Atkins went to the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, apparently intending to spill iridium-192. But it was only 6 am and the mall was closed. He drove north to the Mount Ord area near Payson.

“At Mount Ord, he opened one of the X-ray devices to extract the radioactive material from the unit, then threw it out of the car. Atkins planned to place the X-ray devices so that they were impossible to find,” the records say. “Atkins also planned to pull out the Iridium-192 and spread it by standing in the middle. Atkins knew he would be irradiated, but he didn’t care because he planned to die. When the police hired him , they would also be irradiated.”

He changed his mind again, putting the radioactive material back in its container and driving with the material back to his home in Phoenix, where the two-hour standoff occurred before he gave up.

Atkins has a young daughter and plans to learn how to be a chef in prison, according to a sentencing memorandum from his federal public defenders, Jon Sands and Gregory Bartolomei.

The 15-year sentence “sends a powerful message of deterrence to would-be criminals who are planning to weaponize industrial technologies,” Arizona Acting U.S. Attorney Anthony Martin said. “As was done in this instance, we stand ready to work alongside our federal and state partners to respond quickly to any threats to public safety.”

Western Technologies did not respond to a request for comment.