Same Dress Spokane brings together photographers to explore creativity while raising funds for the Spokane Humane Society

Depending on the lighting, the robe is either bright yellow or deep, dark gold. There is a thigh slit and spaghetti straps that give it a delicate look. But that’s where the similarities end in the photographs taken by a dozen local photographers as part of the Same Dress Spokane initiative.

The goal is to let each photographer and their model experiment with different ways to show off the same dress. This year’s entries are now available on the Same Dress Spokane Facebook page.

The annual Same Dress Spokane tradition began four years ago after photographer Rachel Fellows picked up a sparkly black dress at a local thrift store.

I looked at it and I didn’t understand what I wanted to do with it, she said.

Wondering what some of his fellow photographers would make of these ideas, Fellows reached out to ask.

We had so much fun doing it, she says. In the end, it was just a really good time to see what everyone had found.

The tradition has continued every year since, although the second year it was turned into a fundraiser for the Spokane Humane Society.

After the dress spends a week with each photographer to get its moment of glory, it is auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Humane Society. Auction information is also available on the Same Dress Spokane Facebook page.

Fellows said many of her fellow photographers are animal lovers. A few photos from Same Dress Spokane from this year include dogs.

I’m a huge animal lover, she says. It just seemed like the right place for the money.

Fellows said she spends the winter browsing local thrift stores and consignment stores in search of the perfect dress. She is looking for a beautiful dress that is not a wedding or prom dress style in a relatively common size.

This year, fellows sought something different from last year’s dress, which had long sleeves, she said. She found the gold satin dress at Goodwill and was captivated by its vibrant color.

This one is much more joyful and happy and youthful, she says.

The photos were collected in secret before being released online today. Even the fellows had not seen them.

It’s a bit like magic on this sharing date, she says.

Some of the photos are more traditional portraits, but photographer Chris Wooley wanted to do something different.

Noting the flowing and reflective nature of the clothing, Wooley said he wanted to do something to focus on the movement of the dress, not the model wearing it. He got the dress, his model came in and then they started seeing how the dress was photographed.

We are experimenting a bit, he said. I used a giant fan. I was kind of blowing out the models hair and dress.

Then came the eureka moment for the pose. The model draped herself on her stomach on a stool, causing her hair and dress to hang loose.

Gravity did all the work, Wooley said.

He took the photo, then photographed the stool and the background. Wooley added a new background: A photo was taken at the top of Steptoe Butte as storm clouds approach.

It was just such cool clouds, he said.

Wooley altered the bottom of the background shot to look like it was showing the curvature of the earth. Then he flipped the model to look like it was falling from the sky, reaching for a yellow balloon drifting among the clouds.

The focus is on the story and the dress, not the model, Wooley said. The more storytelling you can put in, the more people it attracts.

Wooley said he had been involved with Same Dress Spokane for two years and enjoyed the experience.

It’s really cool to be able to participate, he says. It pushes you creatively.

Fellows said she enjoyed the camaraderie created by Same Dress Spokane.

I just appreciate the community the project has created, she said. Often, photography is a fairly independent hobby.