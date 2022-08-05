Altoona’s Outlets of Des Moines gets Puma, J.Crew, Bizzy’s, Windsor

Get ready for back-to-school shopping.

Four new stores opened in Des Moines Outlets, Altoona’s discount mall, featuring athletic apparel and footwear, classic outfits for the whole family, home decor and more. By the end of the year, five more new stores will bring fashion and more to the outlets.

The center offers more than 50 shops and restaurants ranging from Skechers and Michael Kors to Kate Spade and Old Navy. The outdoor mall debuted in 2017 with over two dozen stores and a few quick service restaurants.

Now in its fifth year, the outlets are bringing nine new stores, including Puma, Bizzy’s Boutique, Windsor and the newly opened J.Crew Factory. Here’s a rundown of everything that’s new or on the way.

After:Des Moines store outlets report better-than-expected first-year sales

Puma

Puma is the discount center’s most recent opening, bringing a 7,492-square-foot store stocked with men’s and women’s sneakers and athletic gear to the 810 space. Shoppers can find activewear including footwear, clothing and accessories at great prices.

While stores such as DW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Champs Sports, Famous Footwear and Foot Lockercarry Puma, this is the only standalone store in the area.

After:Iowa Tax-Free Weekend: Here’s How You Can Avoid Paying Sales Tax on Clothes and Shoes This Month

Bizzys Shop

Bizzys Boutique offers women’s and children’s apparel as well as accessories, home décor, gifts and game day apparel in a 3,500 square foot store located in space 570. The Love, Izzy Business Project provides a swaddle blanket for babies admitted to a local NICU for every one purchased, with a goal of 1,000 swaddles per year.

Bizzys already has a location in Ames at the North Grand Mall.

J. Crew Factory

Also new this yearJ. Crew Factorywith 50% off classic clothing for the whole family. Find it in the 800 space. As of April 1, 2021, the company operates 147 J.Crew Factory stores in nearly every state in the United States. The Altoona store occupies 6,527 square feet.

J.Crew also has a location at Jordan Creek Town Center.

Windsor

The family business Windsor of Southern California opened its new store on Thursday. The boutique sells women’s clothing meant to inspire and empower. The brand offers clothes for special events and celebrations on those small everyday occasions.

Windsor moves into space 515 with 4,000 square feet. Windsor also has a location at Jordan Creek Town Center.

Still to come this summer, new stores at Nautica, Aropostale, Forever 21, and Rue21.

Nautical

Nautical offers nautical-influenced clothing for men, women and children, as well as home bedding collections when it opens before the end of summer in 5,000 square feet in the 710 space.

Von Maur, Cabana Swim and Marshalls offer Nautica locally, but it will be the brand’s only standalone store in the Des Moines area.

After:13 new breweries, department stores, boutiques and restaurants are coming to Des Moines this year

Aropostale

Aropostale is aimed at boys and girls aged 18-22 who are looking for casual clothing and accessories. Denim and fashion basics are among the clothes shoppers can find.

Aropostale fits into the 720 space with 3,928 square feet. Jordan Creek Town Center hosts the brand’s other local store.

forever 21

forever 21 occupies 15,496 square feet in the mall’s 120 space. This is the second Forever 21 store in the region; Jordan Creek Town Center hosts the other.

Shoppers can find everything from fashion basics to high-level designs.

Street 21

Street 21brings casual women’s and men’s apparel and accessories that appeal to the 21-year-old crowd to the 520 space. The 5,000-square-foot space opens before summer ends. Merle Hay Mall also has a Rue21.

Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secretis offering its line of discounted lingerie, bras, panties, cosmetics and sports gear when it opens in the 805 space. The 4,543-square-foot space opens this fall. Valley West and Jordan Creek Town Center also host Victoria’s Secret stores.

Des Moines Outlets, 801 Bass Pro Drive, Altoona; 515-380-7400. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Susan Stapleton is entertainment editor at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter or email him at [email protected]