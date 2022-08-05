Fashion
Altoona’s Outlets of Des Moines gets Puma, J.Crew, Bizzy’s, Windsor
Get ready for back-to-school shopping.
Four new stores opened in Des Moines Outlets, Altoona’s discount mall, featuring athletic apparel and footwear, classic outfits for the whole family, home decor and more. By the end of the year, five more new stores will bring fashion and more to the outlets.
The center offers more than 50 shops and restaurants ranging from Skechers and Michael Kors to Kate Spade and Old Navy. The outdoor mall debuted in 2017 with over two dozen stores and a few quick service restaurants.
Now in its fifth year, the outlets are bringing nine new stores, including Puma, Bizzy’s Boutique, Windsor and the newly opened J.Crew Factory. Here’s a rundown of everything that’s new or on the way.
After:Des Moines store outlets report better-than-expected first-year sales
Puma
Puma is the discount center’s most recent opening, bringing a 7,492-square-foot store stocked with men’s and women’s sneakers and athletic gear to the 810 space. Shoppers can find activewear including footwear, clothing and accessories at great prices.
While stores such as DW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Champs Sports, Famous Footwear and Foot Lockercarry Puma, this is the only standalone store in the area.
After:Iowa Tax-Free Weekend: Here’s How You Can Avoid Paying Sales Tax on Clothes and Shoes This Month
Bizzys Shop
Bizzys Boutique offers women’s and children’s apparel as well as accessories, home décor, gifts and game day apparel in a 3,500 square foot store located in space 570. The Love, Izzy Business Project provides a swaddle blanket for babies admitted to a local NICU for every one purchased, with a goal of 1,000 swaddles per year.
Bizzys already has a location in Ames at the North Grand Mall.
J. Crew Factory
Also new this yearJ. Crew Factorywith 50% off classic clothing for the whole family. Find it in the 800 space. As of April 1, 2021, the company operates 147 J.Crew Factory stores in nearly every state in the United States. The Altoona store occupies 6,527 square feet.
J.Crew also has a location at Jordan Creek Town Center.
Windsor
The family business Windsor of Southern California opened its new store on Thursday. The boutique sells women’s clothing meant to inspire and empower. The brand offers clothes for special events and celebrations on those small everyday occasions.
Windsor moves into space 515 with 4,000 square feet. Windsor also has a location at Jordan Creek Town Center.
Still to come this summer, new stores at Nautica, Aropostale, Forever 21, and Rue21.
Nautical
Nautical offers nautical-influenced clothing for men, women and children, as well as home bedding collections when it opens before the end of summer in 5,000 square feet in the 710 space.
Von Maur, Cabana Swim and Marshalls offer Nautica locally, but it will be the brand’s only standalone store in the Des Moines area.
After:13 new breweries, department stores, boutiques and restaurants are coming to Des Moines this year
Aropostale
Aropostale is aimed at boys and girls aged 18-22 who are looking for casual clothing and accessories. Denim and fashion basics are among the clothes shoppers can find.
Aropostale fits into the 720 space with 3,928 square feet. Jordan Creek Town Center hosts the brand’s other local store.
forever 21
forever 21 occupies 15,496 square feet in the mall’s 120 space. This is the second Forever 21 store in the region; Jordan Creek Town Center hosts the other.
Shoppers can find everything from fashion basics to high-level designs.
Street 21
Street 21brings casual women’s and men’s apparel and accessories that appeal to the 21-year-old crowd to the 520 space. The 5,000-square-foot space opens before summer ends. Merle Hay Mall also has a Rue21.
Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secretis offering its line of discounted lingerie, bras, panties, cosmetics and sports gear when it opens in the 805 space. The 4,543-square-foot space opens this fall. Valley West and Jordan Creek Town Center also host Victoria’s Secret stores.
Des Moines Outlets, 801 Bass Pro Drive, Altoona; 515-380-7400. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Susan Stapleton is entertainment editor at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter or email him at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/money/business/retail/2022/08/05/puma-j-crew-windsor-open-outlets-des-moines-stores-altoona-iowa/10206320002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Things move slowly in Google Things to Do August 6, 2022
- PHMDC adds 75 appointments to monkeypox clinics.commercial August 6, 2022
- Burnaby hockey player behind alleged skate kick no stranger to penalties August 6, 2022
- 7 Simple and Stylish Ways to Spruce Up Your Boyfriend’s Wardrobe August 6, 2022
- Post-meal walk lowers blood sugar, study says August 6, 2022