



SOME THINGS never go out of style. In a tribute to creative evolution, Harper’s Bazaar looks back at some of the most defining pieces in fashion history and how they’ve been updated for modern times. The Christian Dior bar jacket Christian Dior jacket, $6200 A model is wearing the Bar suit from the spring/summer 1947 haute couture collection, Corolle line | PATRICK DEMARCHELIER The wasp-waisted jacket was crafted in ivory silk shantung and featured PADDING to the hipline to give a HOURGLASS effect The Bar jacket has been a mainstay of the Christian Dior brand since the designer presented his first haute couture collection in 1947. tailor Bar suit, wasp-waisted jacket was crafted in ivory silk shantung

and padding at the hips to give an hourglass effect. Paired with a black, pleated, mid-calf Corolle skirt made from over 18 yards of wool fabric, the look was highly controversial given the austerity measures of the World War II years. Carmel Snow, who was the editor of US Harper’s Bazaaris credited with christening it the New Look, and it would go on to become the definitive women’s fashion silhouette of the 1950s. The two-tone Chanel pump Chanel shoes, $2170 Romy Schneider in two-tone Chanel pumps in 1962 | BRIDGE PICTURES Beige was used for EXTEND the leg, all black SHORTCUT the foot and PROTECTED toe scuffs Chanel launched its two-tone slingback in 1957. Produced by French shoemaker Raymond Massaro and based on the popular cap-toe shoes of the 1920s and the slingback style of the 1930s, Chanels embraced the look with a five-centimeter heel, square toe and elastic ankle strap. The distinctive two-tone color scheme of beige and black served two practical purposes: beige was used to lengthen the leg, while black shortened the foot and protected the toe from scrapes. Reinvented by Karl Lagerfeld in 1986 as a wildly popular ballerina, the cap-toe style has appeared in myriad Chanel shoe iterations. The Prada tote Prada bag, $3650 John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1996 | JOHN NASO/DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE/GETTY For fall 1995, Miuccia Prada created a MINIMALIST calfskin tote Mario Prada first opened a boutique in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade in 1913, selling bags, trunks, steamers and travel accessories. The company became a fashion powerhouse after its youngest granddaughter, Miuccia Prada, took over the creative reins in 1978. For fall 1995, she created a minimalist calfskin tote that caught the eye of fashion icon Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. She has been widely photographed wearing the style, which Prada has re-released for Spring 2022 as the 1995 Re-Edition bag. The Herms Kelly bag Hermes bag, $33,575 Princess Grace of Monaco and James Lehman in 1959 | POPPFOTO / GETTY Women FLOCKED buy the bag, and the brand officially RENAMED in Grace Kellys HONOR in 1977 The Herms Kelly bag has its origins in a 1923 style called Bugatti, a collaboration between Herms founder Thierry Herms grandson mile-Maurice Herms and automotive designer and Bugatti founder Ettore Bugatti. In 1935, Mile-Maurice’s son-in-law, Robert Dumas, redesigned it as Sac Dpches, which found its way into the hands of actor (and future Princess of Monaco), Grace Kelly, in the thriller Romantic by Alfred Hitchcocks 1955, To catch a thief. A year later, the paparazzi photographed her shielding her pregnant belly with a Herms Sac Dpches, causing an international outcry. Women flocked to buy the bag, and the brand officially renamed it in her honor in 1977. The Louis Vuitton Steam Trunk Louis Vuitton trunk, $137,000 Gloria Vanderbilt and Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney sitting on a Louis Vuitton trunk in 1939 | HULTON/GETTY ARCHIVES Louis Vuitton opened its luggage business on Rue Neuve-des-Capucines in Paris in 1854. Four years later, it launched the first stackable steamer trunk with a flat top and flat bottom in water-resistant gray Trianon canvas, a radical innovation for the travel industry, which was dominated by trunks with domed lids. Light and airtight, it proved a success. His son, Georges, added a revolutionary unpickable lock in 1886 and introduced checkered and monogram Damier canvases in 1888 and 1896, respectively, in an effort to combat counterfeiting. In 1929, the composer Leopold Stokowski commissioned Georges to create a trunk for his travels around the world. Appropriately called the Secretaire Stokowski trunk, a contemporary iteration of the style was released in 2020. Armani tailored coat Emporio Armani coat, $5900 Women’s double-breasted wool and cashmere overcoat from the fall 1993 collection | DOMINIQUE ISSERMAN Giorgio Armani launched a WOMEN’S version made with MEN’S costume fabrics In 1975, Giorgio Armani sparked a revolution in menswear when he launched his brand with a series of deconstructed men’s jackets that ditched the padding and lining of the stiff men’s suits of the 1960s. Three months later, he launched a women’s version made with men’s suit fabrics. Actor Richard Gere appeared in the creators’ casual suits and sports coats in the 1980 film Paul Schraders american gigolo, helping usher in this decades-long trend. Soft tailoring is the hallmark of the Armani brand, seen everywhere from the high-end Giorgio Armani line to the Emporio Armani diffusion line, launched in 1981. This article originally appeared in the August issue of Harper’s BAZAAR Australia/New Zealand. Get your copy here.

