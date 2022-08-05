Fashion
This maxi dress from The Drop is popular on Amazon
With so many historic heat waves playing out across the country, having a few flowy dresses in your wardrobe is an absolute must this summer. If you’re still looking for a new option to add to your rotation, look no further than The Drop Britt Ruffled Maxi Tent Dresssince Amazon shoppers say it’s a “essential dress for all occasions!”
This airy maxi dress has all the ingredients for a summer essential. It’s made from a lightweight lyocell tencel material and features a fluid silhouette that’ll keep you cool on even the hottest days. The thick straps can be adjusted via a hidden button, and the back of the dress has an elastic band at the top that stretches the dress to fit you comfortably.
The dress hits just above the ankle, making it the perfect length to wear just about anywhere, including the office, on vacation, summer weddings, and more. Perhaps best of all, it has two hidden side pockets that are big enough to hold all your essentials, and it’s machine washable for added convenience.
To buy: amazon.comfrom $44
With details like this, it makes sense that the maxi dress has racked up hundreds of perfect five-star ratings from shoppers. “The material is so soft and well made and the dress is so versatile,” one reviewer was delighted, who added“The [number] of compliments and people asking me where I bought the dress was confirmation enough that it was a great buy.”
Another customer who said they were “obsessed” with the flowy dress and wrote, “I love this dress so much! I bought it in black and didn’t want to take it off for three days.” “This dress is so flattering and comfortable, it’s my new favorite summer dress,” a third buyer said.
It’s available in 13 different colors, which is handy because shoppers say it’s so cute and comfy they want”wear it everydayAnd did we mention it’s size-inclusive and runs from XXS to 5XL? Best of all, prices start at just $44 depending on the size and style you choose. Ride through the next heat wave in style and shop The Drop Brit tiered maxi tent dress below.
To buy: amazon.comfrom $44
Do you like it a lot? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products every week.
