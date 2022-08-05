Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this ‘comfortable’ and ‘flattering’ dress





We don’t need to tell you that having a comfortable dress to wear everywhere in your closet is a must, especially at this time of year when sunny afternoons give way to parties, barbecues and evening cocktails. And, if you’re able to save up to 50% on this dress, that’s even better. Well, just for today, Amazon has cut prices up to half of its mega-popular Levaca Relaxed Swing Dress. It’s just $20! This sleek, bodycon dress is getting rave reviews from fans who love its comfy feel and loose fit. “I live outside of Las Vegas and wanted something cute but comfortable to wear in the heat,” wrote one. five star review. “This dress fits perfectly! The fabric is so soft and flattering that I received three compliments the day I wore the dress.” It features a round neck, short sleeves, a ruffled hem and a ruffled bottom that swings as you walk. The loose fit is perfect for warm days or when you just don’t feel like wearing anything too tight. “It’s flowy and not super snug, but still gives good shape,” said one satisfied customer. This pretty dress comes in so many patterns and colors. (Photo: Amazon) This dress is more than easy to wear, just step into it and you’re good to go. There are no zippers, buttons or other closures to mess with. And, like a happy customer put, “it’s so comfortable.” Lengthwise, the Levaca hits just above your knee, making it perfect to wear as is. You can even layer it over leggings to wear it as a long top once the cooler weather arrives. It also has hidden pockets! Dress it up with a cute necklace or down with a denim jacket. You have so many options here. Plus, the Levaca comes in a huge range of colors and patterns, so you can really stock up. Again, this sale is just for today. Don’t miss your chance to get this versatile and eye-catching dress for just $20! If you have Amazon Premier, you will get free shipping, of course. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your 30 day free trial here. (And by the way, those who don’t have one Prime always get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.) The reviews quoted above reflect the most current versions at the time of publication. follow us on instagram, Facebook, Twitter and pinterest for non-stop inspiration delivered fresh to your diet, every day Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? register here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Life newsletter. Originally Posted August 5, 2022, 06:16

