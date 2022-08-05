A COMFORTABLE AND CHIC CASUAL SUMMER DRESS





Happy Friday! Hope you had a great week and are looking forward to the weekend as much as I am. The forecast calls for rain, rain, storm, rain, etc. Joe is upset because he can’t golf or fly, and I need a break in time so he can take pictures. If this continues, I’m going to have to start putting out articles with pictures of stores or making collages. Joe tells me all the time that I’m a modern-day Sears catalog. He says all I do is model clothes and add description, which is what a catalog does. Ummm, I can’t really dispute his assessment since that’s kind of what I do. Lol! I tried to sell him the idea that I was more like a Glamor magazine, but he just laughed at the idea. What do you guys think? I need a return for him, and I don’t have anything. I have a few trips coming up in September and another in October. I will be going to Palm Springs and Dallas in September and Rosemary Beach in October. When I travel, I like to take dresses because they are one-of-a-kind, and I look for ones that are comfortable and chic. This Rainbow Striped Maxi Dress is so fun and colorful! I had planned to wear it to my granddaughter’s birthday party, then completely forgot until I saw my pictures. This dress is from one of my new favorite brands, Draper James, and it’s probably coming with me to Florida in October…weather permitting. I wear a size large and this size fits me very well. I was shocked how much I like itTrendy tassel earrings and how often I wear them. I always wear my 18 Kt Gold Vermeil Cross Necklace and the Chain Link Necklace by Kendra Scott. I found one similar link necklace at a better price from Walmart than you might like. MyLilly Pulitzer Cane Toteis the one who makes a statement. I won’t wear it all the time, but for special occasions it will be the WOW factor. I found three similar and more affordable summer tote bags for you, and will include the photo below. To access the bag, just click on the photo, and it will take you to the site. This is the best picture I’ve ever taken of these Embellished T-strap sandals. Lol! These are the perfect little summer sandals as they can go with just about anything, they look great with dresses and shorts, and I’ve worn them with jeans too. Rhinestones in different sizes add a bit of bling to your look, and I think they’re super cute. These run TTS, and I wear a size 9. I hope you liked today’s post. If that is the case, PLEASE to remember pin my post on Pinterest. When you TO SHARE my posts on PINTEREST, INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBEAND FACEBOOK, it helps other women who might have style issues to find my blog. I thank you all and consider you a friend. Are you one of the GURLS? You will receive a daily email reminder from me alerting you when a new blog post goes live. And, occasionally, a “special” email will arrive in your inbox, so watch out for those! To GOD goes the glory! Verse of the day John 16:33 33I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will be in trouble. But rest assured! I conquered the world. 50 is not old partners with affiliate platforms where a commission can be earned based on clicks and/or purchases, and would love for you to decide to use the links above. Affiliate links help bloggers like me fund the free content we provide on our blogs. Some products may be offered by brands.

