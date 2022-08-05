Ashley Graham shares her 14 favorite summer fashion basics

When it comes to breaking down barriers, incredibly stunning multi-hyphenated women, it’s no surprise that Ashley Graham top of our list. The model is loved for her humor, honesty, advocacy and of course her fashion sense. So who better to inspire us on what to wear this summer?

Graham describes her summer style as relaxed and comfortable. When I’m home, I wear loose gardening clothes or sportswear, she says. And when I come to town, I like a pop of color, shoes that are easy to put on, and something that I won’t have to adjust throughout the day. Whether you’re having a cozy day at home or a polished yet practical look for the office, she’s got you covered.

Every time a new season comes along, this question of what am I going to spend my money on and what am I not going to spend my money on and what is worth it, Graham shares. That’s why I teamed up with To affirmshe says, because you can buy whatever you want whenever you want without spending all the money.

Whether you’re looking for that investment piece you’ve coveted for years or a staple in your classic wardrobe, To affirm aims to help you stay in control of your expenses by spreading costs over time to places like Neiman Marcus, The real real, Gucci, Target, Amazon and more, but keep in mind that using a buy now, pay later service like Affirm usually incurs additional costs.

I don’t think it’s very possible to have all your expensive stuff in your wardrobe, says Graham, who shares that mixing high-end luxury pieces with more affordable designer clothes sometimes referred to as dressing or high style -bas is a go-to for her. Ahead, Graham shares some of her favorite pieces, how she likes to wear them, and the one summer staple she’s always on the lookout for.

I love timeless, classic pieces and that’s where I’d spend my money, says Graham. This Gucci shoulder bag comes with a detachable shoulder strap, making it an incredibly versatile and effortlessly stylish option.

Graham is a fan of a summer sweater, especially a cropped cardigan with a chunky knit. If you work in an office, you understand, she explains. No matter how hot it is outside, you never know how cold you might be inside.

Flats are essential for those days when you have to do a lot, but still look super polished. Ashley’s high-end pick is this pair from Chanel, which features chic patent leather trim and a chain accent with the brand’s signature logo.

Knix has some really good stuff for my ever-changing body, Graham shares. She loves that the products are adjustable, come in fun colors, and hit her in all the right places. I’ll be rocking them for the summer for sure, she said. They are just high quality.

Graham loves a slip dress as one of the most versatile summer pieces, the fact that you don’t have to spend a lot for a great option is just a bonus. This option from Amazon comes in a ton of neutral and bright colors and sizes ranging from XXS to 5X.

I’m so thrilled to own these tailored white linen pants, Graham shares. You don’t want them to be so tight or too oversized that they don’t show your shape, she explains. This fitted high-waisted option is structured enough to look polished, while the soft linen still gives the pants a summery, effortless feel.

A slightly more beachy version, these cropped wide-leg linen pants are a perfect basic for summer. Graham says you can wear these pants with a coordinating bodysuit or cropped tank top, or over a swimsuit.

When it comes to what she chooses to splurge on, Graham (like many of us) loves a good pair of shoes. These summer-perfect heels are both timeless and super trendy, while the bright pink color is perfect for adding a pop of color to any neutral outfit.

When it comes to jeans, one of Graham’s go-to brands is Favorite Daughter, which she describes as lightweight denim perfect for summer.

Investing in staples is a great way to start building a cohesive wardrobe that reflects your personal style. One of Grahams summer staples? An oversized white button down shirt.

While some wardrobe basics are worth splurging on, others are a money-saving opportunity. Graham loves crop tops, and this scoop-neck tee has it all: flattering fit, versatility and comfort at a great price.

If you’re looking for a casual pair of sandals that can take you from a day at the beach to a summer night out, Graham recommends this pair of luxe sliders.

I’m excited about simple everyday dresses that I won’t care if baby vomit gets in them, Graham shares, because that’s where I’m at in life right now. And where does she turn for those basics? Amazon has some really good stuff, which it shares.

Tank tops are a great way to layer up effortlessly during the warmer months. Graham opts for this organic slub cotton option that you’re sure to get tons of wear from.