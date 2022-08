Trump PAC paid fashion designer Melanias $60,000 in donor money for strategy advice

The political fund set up to push former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud has paid $60,000 to a fashion designer for former first lady Melania Trump,according to a new report from USA Today. Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show the Trump-backed political action committee Save America paid $60,000 to Hervé Pierre Braillard. The payments were reportedly split into four installments made between April 7 and June 24. Although the payments were supposed to be made for “strategy advice”, it seems unclear what they were actually paid for. USA Today notes that the FEC has specific regulations regarding buying apparel with campaign finance. “The Federal Election Commission does not allow candidate committees, which are formed to raise funds for a specific candidate, to spend money on personal items, including clothing,” the outlet reported. “But Save America is not a nominating committee, it’s a leadership PAC,originally designed for politicians to collect and donate money to other candidates.They have fewer restrictions andhave been criticized as slush funds.” A number of political experts have given their opinion on the five-figure payout. Many also insist that the purchase raises questions. “If you’re going to a political function and you’re trying to buy a new dress or a new tuxedo, that’s usually something the FEC would say campaign funds shouldn’t be used for,” Michael said. Beckel, Research Director of Issue. One, a bipartisan political reform group. “So it really raises questions if leadership funds are being used to pay for something like a new dress or new clothes that campaign funds could not legally be used for,” he said. Braillard, who goes by Herv Pierre, also opened up about his role in fashion in a previous interview with The New York Times. His remarks resurfaced because the role he was recently paid for may not be what the payment was intended for. “I do a bit of styling with (Melania Trump) but that’s not really my forte”, Braillardtold the NY Times in 2017. “What interests me in this relationship is not just finding pretty clothes, a lot of people can do that. It’s more the legacy of this woman. Everyone reacts differently to what she gate.” Ann Ravel, former member of the Federal Electoral Commission, was also concerned about the evolution of PACs and the need for real regulation. “For so long, the whole point of leadership PACs, even when they were put in place, was to kind of please you and help your other members of Congress or other political candidates, but it has apparently all but gone,” Ravel said. She added: “It desperately needs regulation.”

