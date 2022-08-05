‘Poorly written’: OSD responds to dress code controversy as uproar continues – The Oxford Eagle

As the uproar continues from parents and students, the Oxford School District says less than 2% of students were cited for dress code violations in the first three days of school.

The Oxford School District responded to students and parents at Oxford High School on Friday with a statement amid controversy over the OHS’s management and enforcement of the district’s dress code.

Last week, students and their parents expressed concern about the management and enforcement of the district dress code by the OSD and Oxford High Schools, calling it unfair, inconsistently enforced and biased towards female students.

In an official message, OSD Superintendent Bradley Roberson aimed to provide families with a better understanding of the situation.

“First and foremost, our administrators and teachers love and support our students,” Roberson said. “While there was a lot of attention and focus on dress code enforcement, it actually involved a small number of students.”

An OSD data report was released reflecting the approximate number of occurrences from Tuesday to Thursday in which students were asked to change their attire due to dress code violations:

At Oxford Intermediate School, 25 students were asked to switch out of 1,053 opportunities (351 students per day for three days).

At Oxford Middle School, 20 students were asked to change over 2,136 opportunities (712 students per day for three days)

Oxford High School 75 pupils were asked to change over 4,068 opportunities (1,356 pupils per day for three days).

Secondary students complied with the dress code 98.3% of the time, according to the statement.

Any events or dress code violations over the past week have not been documented in the student information system, PowerSchool, giving students and teachers a grace period to understand standards and expectations, a Roberson said.

From 9:00 a.m. [Friday], managers continue to report fewer violations than the day before, Roberson said. The administrative team is in daily communication between the campuses regarding the application of the dress code. Our goal is to continue to refine our process and establish consistency while addressing students as quietly as possible.

Although the violations were not recorded, the students were reportedly removed from class and sent to the principal’s office, where they would have had to wait for their parents to bring a change of clothes. If the students were unable to change, they were sent home or put in detention.

Parent Jake Ott said his daughter Ana and other female students were arrested as soon as they entered the school for violating the dress code and forced to change, while male students were released with a warning. Ana was able to change but she was marked for unapologetic check-in/check-out.

The intention and thought behind enforcing the dress code is great, Ott said. However, the directors the timing and subjectivity of it are unacceptable.

This is a great opportunity for the school district to learn a lesson, understand how badly written this code is, and find a way (forward) and I don’t envy the position that is difficult, did you -he declares.

Uniforms would be the best solution to the dress code problem, Ott says, but it’s up to the school board to sort it out.

You have to have some sort of definition, Ott said. It can’t be subjective and it has to be an objective and specific rule for whatever they have a problem with and want to remove. They may go ahead and take two or three months to figure that out, and it may happen for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to OHS official Kanalu Avery, the administration has a history of sexist code enforcement that has only become more egregious under the new administration.

“OHS defends their rules and intense punishments of immediate detention if you can’t change clothes by saying it’s to protect girls from sexualization and avoid disruption in the classroom,” Avery said. “It is completely wrong to assume that male students even care. There will always be bad apples in a high school, no need to punish the group for their transgressions.

“We came here to learn, not to be objectified by the same people we are supposed to respect,” he concluded.

Winnie Wilson, student body president and editor of The Charger, posted an opinion op-ed on The Charger’s website discussing the subjective nature of the dress code and lack of consistency.

Wilson said the editorial received a lot of good feedback.

Many students not only from Oxford High School but also from the Oxford community, especially parents, applauded my editorial and said it summed up the majority of the issues, she said. I received nothing but support and applause, no negative feedback.

The OHS Senior Class of 2024 has reportedly created an online petition against the current dress code which currently has over 1,200 signatures from students and parents.