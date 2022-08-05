Aussie women can’t get enough of a $16 ‘lounge’ dress from Amazon

Fashion
Australian women are stocking up on a ‘lounge’ dress from Amazon that has been branded a worthy dupe of Kim Kardashian’s version of Skims – and it’s a fraction of the designer price.
There ‘Another Chill Women’s Casual Maxi Dress‘ retails for between $16 and $46.19 depending on the size or color you choose, with black, pink, brown, and blue being the most popular.
It is a remake of the popular Skims’Soft Lounge Slip Maxi Dress‘, which is currently sold out in its smaller sizes in onyx, heather grey, marble and oxide colors.
‘Elevate your loungewear with this super soft, drapey slip dress that offers a comfy, figure-hugging fit. This maxi-length dress features a flattering straight neckline and partially adjustable spaghetti straps,” reads the description of the Skims dress.
While the Kardashian variety has thousands of five-star reviews, the same can be said for the Amazon option.
‘The dress is such a soft material, it’s stretchy but fits like a glove. The dress reaches to the floor and is so nice and flowy at the bottom as it grabs you where it needs to be. I love it so much,” wrote one satisfied customer.
“Skims has me a little choked right now, but it’s also bankrupting me. IN COMES THIS DRESS. The material is soft and stretchy and is an almost perfect dupe,” said another.
A third added: ‘Definitely a dupe of Skims for a much better price!’ I’m a size 10/12 and the large suits me perfectly! I love this dress and would get it in another color! Super soft and comfy too.
It is made of 95% polyester and 5% elastane, while the Skims version is 91% modal and 9% elastane.
‘It’s not ribbed like the Skims, but I loved it! It hugs your body really well and looks great,” another shopper said.
‘It was a random late night “must buy” YouTube influencer and so I did. I will never regret it. I don’t even know who recommended it. It fits like it was made for me, it’s ridiculously comfortable and I’m going to have to try to control myself not to wear it every day,” said another.
