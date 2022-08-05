The HOF 2022 fashion show pays homage to past generations

CANTONFashions have changed over the past 59 years, but the excitement around the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Fashion Show has not changed.

An inaugural event of the enshrinement festivalthe fashion show grew from 300 guests to nearly 3,000.

After the rally was canceled in 2020 and changed to 2021, guests were welcomed Friday in an indoor format, including a seated lunch, at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

The 2021 fashion showA look back

“After two years of uncertainty…there is no theme more fitting than ‘Toasting to Tradition,'” event chair Jill Hetrick told guests. “This (event) is shared by generations of grandmothers, mothers, daughters and friends.”

This year’s parade featured men’s, women’s and children’s clothing from boutiques and national department stores.

Host Stephanie Haney, digital anchor and legal analyst for NBC 3 in Cleveland, moderated the event. Going back to Canton during the Hall of Fame festivities and seeing the blazers, she says, means she’s home.

The 2003 Perry High graduate was a member of the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Queens Court in 2005.

Haney was joined by DJ Freddy B, a 2003 Washington High graduate, as he spun tunes throughout the show.

The crowd was also treated to a performance by “Akron’s other kid,” two-time Emmy-nominated musician Kofi Boakye, who played keyboard and melodica.

Hall of Fame Fashion Show continues the tradition

Bea McPherson was the first chair of the inaugural fashion show in 1963. She co-chaired the event two years later.

Via video, the centenarian told guests that in the early years, the event was held at the Onesto Hotel and the Canton Jewish Community Center before he moved to the civic center.

At the time, committee members would ask the consecrated wives to model the fashions of stores in downtown Canton, including Le Parisien.

For the first time in several years, wives, daughters and other family members of the Class of 2022 enshrine fashion models as they were introduced to the crowd.

“We had a shoestring budget,” she said, but no one would know.

HOF consecration:58th Hall of Fame Enshrinement fashion show draws rave reviews

They couldn’t afford elaborate centerpieces, so committee members looked for flower arrangements at local funeral homes.

A ticket was $3.50 and 300 people attended the first event.

“It’s wonderful to see the popularity (of the event) grow over the years and continue to carry on the tradition,” McPherson said.

Families, friends return year after year

Andrea Severyn loves the family tradition. The North Township resident has attended the event for at least 25 years with her mother, Anna Marie Wilson.

HOF registration:Where to park in Guangzhou for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival

“It’s so special,” she said. “It’s exciting to have our own Hall of Fame event. Other events are football-focused.”

The fashion show has become something of a get-together, Severyn added. She likes to catch up with the other guests.

“It’s all the same people (year after year),” she said. “I can’t wait to see their faces.”

This year, Severyn’s friend Charlene Wise joined Severyn and her mother.

“It’s very exciting,” the Canton resident said before entering. The couple took advantage of the purchases offered at the pop-up shops hosted by 720 Market.

According to their website, 720 specializes in creating unique, curated special events at various Stark County locations to support local businesses.

Pop-up shops offered everything from fresh floral arrangements to dazzling canes.

“It’s a great opportunity to get my brand out there,” Becky Lile, owner, designer and fabricator at Oakwood Avenue.

Lile makes handmade jewelry in clay, wood and leather. She sells her creations online.

Grand Parade:Who takes part in the great parade of the cantonal depot? See the program here

Marissa Hollinger and her husband, Sean Connelly, brought their fresh flower arrangements to market from their sustainable flower farm and event venue Magnolia Spring Farm. They frequently attend 720 Market events.

“I really like doing this. They have a lot of vendors that are different from other farmers’ markets,” Hollinger said.

Severyn and Wise picked up bouquets from Magnolina Spring Farms and headed to the other stalls to see what they could find.

While shopping, guests enjoyed a photo booth and a mimosa bar.

Severyn said the market was a nice addition to the event. She just wished she had more time to shop. The pop-up shops were open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., when the doors to the Civic Center opened. The boutiques were only accessible to fashion show ticket holders.

Contact Amy at 330-775-1135 or [email protected]

On Twitter: @aknappINDE