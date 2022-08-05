Nykaa in India expects festival season to boost demand





People walk past a store of Nykaa, an Indian beauty retailer, at a shopping mall in New Delhi, India July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BENGALURU, Aug 5 (Reuters) – Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa said on Friday it expects stronger demand for its products in the current quarter after a “subdued season” where inflationary pressures weighed on consumer spending. The upcoming festival season, which runs through the end of the year, would further boost consumer demand for beauty, personal care and wellness products, which Nykaa said were already showing signs early recovery. “We remain cautiously optimistic and believe the season could be good and hope for strong demand,” Nykaa CEO and Managing Director Falguni Nayar said in a post-earnings call after the latest quarter it has reported. defined as a “moderate season”. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Nayar had said in May that inflationary pressures had started to build in the first quarter, but noted that rising food and fuel prices had not deterred the company’s high-end buyers. Read more Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) jumped 47% to Rs 21.56 billion in the quarter ended June. The GMV of its fashion business jumped 59%, while that of the beauty and personal care business increased 39%. Revenue rose by 40.6% to 11.48 billion rupees. In November 2021, the company made its market debut, picking up the country’s first female-led unicorn with a valuation of nearly $14 billion. The TGP-backed company, which dominates the national online beauty and personal care space with nearly 30% market share, has been on a flurry of acquisitions and recently ventured into the apparel category. interior and men’s leisure with a new brand. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (FSNE.NS), the parent company of Nykaa, posted a 33.2% jump in its quarterly consolidated net profit to 45.5 million rupees ($574,582.01). ($1 = 79.1880 Indian rupees) Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Anuran Sadhu and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/indian-beauty-firm-nykaas-quarterly-profit-jumps-2022-08-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos