Suri Cruise wears linen dress with friends in New York: photos – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com Suri Cruise stay cool during the New York heat wave with a linen dress! The stylish teenager, now 16, was spotted in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle floral motif on Thursday August 4. She kept the white summer theme going with a casual tote bag over her shoulder and a beloved pair. comfortable sneakers. Suri was joined by a friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers, as they explored the Big Apple. More about Suri Cruise The teenager looks so much like her gorgeous mum Katie Holmes, 43, with her brown hair and features! Suri is Katies’ only daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband. Tom Cruise, 60, from their six-year marriage. The A-Listers tied the knot in 2006 after a brief whirlwind romance, but split in 2012. Earlier this week, Suri stepped out in another simple white dress. The boho chic number was also perfect for the humid New York weather, which was hitting the 90s just a few days ago. She added a splash of color to the look with a pair of bright blue high top sneakers from Converse. Hanging on to her phone, she turned the city streets into her own runway as she confidently strolled. Suri Cruise Then and Now: Photos of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri spends more and more time alone as she ages. The teenager, who attends an elite private school in Manhattan, appears to be an expert at getting around the city she has called home for more than a decade. Last month, she was spotted in the trendy Flatiron neighborhood as she and a blond pal visited the immersive Harry Potter store in New York City. The store retails all sorts of Wizarding World merchandise (including clothing from all four Hogwarts houses), and also includes 3D experiences and a popular non-alcoholic butterbeer bar. Suri and her friend headed for the sweet treat, opting for the soft serve ice cream they enjoyed outside. Related link Related: Tom Cruises Kids: all about his mysterious relationships with Connor, Isabella and Suri

