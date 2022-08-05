The Fashion Week shows of the Bellevue collections will be back on October 7 and 8

The highly anticipated Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection with parades returns on October 7 and 8. The collection will model fall fashions and inspire this season’s styles.

Styling workshops and interactive experiences will take place throughout September before both shows.

At The Bellevue Collection, we believe fashion should be an inspiring reflection of individual style, said The Bellevue Collection Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Leavitt. Our hope is that through our workshops and events, guests will feel empowered to embrace their unique personality and develop their own unique look.

Ticket sales from Posh Party Tend Show will benefit Treehouse and The Collective Runway Show will benefit Dress for Success Seattle. Tickets are now available and can be purchased on the website.

Parades include:

Posh Party Trend Show (Friday, October 7, 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue)

An evening of must-have catwalk trends and an evening to celebrate the best in fashion and beauty for fall 2022! Watch The Bellevue Collections Fall Look Book come to life on the catwalk and try beauty touch-ups, fun photo booths, appetizers, drinks and desserts. The evening includes a trendy gift and a $20 Bellevue Collection promotional card. Premier tickets are $125 and general admission tickets are $100, with 100% of ticket sales benefiting Treehouse.

The Collective Runway Show (Saturday, October 8, 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue)

Inspired by Fashion Week runways around the world, see the latest looks showcased with a PNW twist at the Collective Runway Show. Watch top brands showcase their fall looks on the catwalk. Dress up and raise a glass to an elegant soiree. Treat yourself to hors d’oeuvres and desserts and leave with a top-of-the-range gift and a Bellevue Collection promotional card. Premier tickets are $175 (includes $50 promo card) and general admission tickets are $125 (includes $25 promo card), with 100% of ticket sales benefiting Dress For Success Seattle.