Fashion
Kylie Jenner flaunts her killer curves in a quirky denim bodycon dress after a huge shopping spree
She proved that no expense was spared when it came to travel as she had 20 suitcases sent to her hotel room when she arrived in London this week.
And Kylie Jenner continued to splash the cash as she enjoyed a huge shopping spree at Harrods in Knightsbridge on Friday after stepping out to see a new display for her cosmetics line unveiled at the store.
The reality star, 24 – who is in London with partner Travis Scott, 31 – asked his security team to deliver a number of large shopping bags to his hotel before showing off his killer curves in a quirky denim bodycon dress as she stepped out in the capital on Friday night for a photo shoot.
Looking good: Kylie Jenner flaunted her killer curves in a quirky denim bodycon dress as she stepped out in London on Friday night
The form-fitting number consisted of sections of different shades of denim sewn together and embellished with a silver chain and circular detailing.
She completed the look with denim heeled boots, a matching choker with pendants and a pair of dark sunglasses on her way to Sun Studios.
Kylie wore her dark tresses in a sleek hairstyle and opted for typically glam makeup with a rosy brown lip.
Supplies: The reality TV star asked his security team to deliver a number of large shopping bags to his hotel
Outfit: The reality TV star, 24, – who is in London with her partner Travis Scott, 31, to see a new display for her cosmetics line unveiled at Harrods – headed for a photoshoot in her denim dress
Style: The figure-hugging number consisted of sections of different shades of denim sewn together and embellished with silver chain and circular detailing.
Retail therapy: Kylie continued to spend money as she enjoyed a huge shopping spree at Harrods in Knightsbridge on Friday
Dispatch: His team carried a number of large green Harrods bags to the hotel after they were delivered from the store in Knightsbridge
The brunette, billionaire beauty arrived in a classic Cadillac for the photo shoot and was later picked up in another fancy vehicle to return to her luxury hotel.
It comes as the businesswoman, who arrived in London on Thursday, had four luggage trolleys worth 20 suitcases transported to her hotel room in the city center for the journey.
Arriving in the capital to see a new display for her cosmetics line unveiled at Harrods, Kylie shared a photo of herself and Stormi posing next to the makeup display.
Confident: She completed the look with denim heeled boots, a matching choker with pendants and a pair of dark sunglasses on her way to Sun Studios
Radiant: Kylie wore her dark tresses in a sleek hairstyle and opted for a typically glamorous make-up with a pink-brown lip
Alongside the snap, she said: ‘Stopped by @harrods today with Goosey Girl to see @kyliecosmetics & @kylieskin wow what a dream!!!!!!!! Thanks for having us’.
The documented makeup mogul filmed herself in the car on the way while rocking a hot pink tight top and black miniskirt.
After expressing her excitement for their plans, the reality star twirled her baby girl around before stocking up on some of her products, including a few lip kits.
wow! It comes as the businesswoman, who arrived in London on Thursday, had four luggage trolleys worth 20 suitcases transported to her hotel room in the city center for the trip
Looks good: Kylie took to her Instagram page on Friday to share some snaps of herself wearing her dress
Strike a pose: The star peeked over her shoulder as she wore the trinket-adorned one-piece
Cool cat: Kylie wore a pair of dark sunglasses as she wore the dress which wrapped around her neck and crossed at the back
Showing off her style: The star made sure her Instagram followers got a good look at her outfit in the photos
Nice ! The brunette, billionaire beauty arrived in a classic Cadillac for the photo shoot and was later picked up in another fancy vehicle to return to her luxury hotel
Afterwards, the duo enjoyed afternoon tea, fancy sandwiches and freshly baked scones.
Next, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off a room full of clothes, handbags and shoes for her baby girl to try on.
“Look what Harrods did to get Stormi to go shopping,” Kylie said. “Isn’t that the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl.
Travel: The businesswoman carried four luggage carts worth of Away suitcases to her hotel room in the city center this week
Adorable: This comes after Kylie shared a photo of herself and Stormi posing next to her makeup display in Harrods department store on Thursday
