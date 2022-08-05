Savage x Fenty and more

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



If you love shopping, you’re probably in a rush when you get the chance to try out the latest and greatest on the market, especially when a brand you already love is launching a new product or line.

Who does not want to know the new trend Too Faced Born This Way Ethereal Lightweight Smoothing Concealer or the last Savage X Fenty Dolled Up Collection drop?

With so many new products, brands, and categories booming, it can be hard to know which ones are worth your money. After all, you don’t want to drop your wallet on something that just doesn’t cut it.

To help you narrow down the search and round up the best product launches happening right now, the New York Post Shopping team scoured the web for all the best new products in beauty, style, home and more.

This story is updated regularly, so bookmark it to stay in the loop!

Beauty and skin care

mario badescu

“What is my secret for a beautiful lipstick? A rockstar lip mask. This Mario Badescu option pumps your lips with instant hydration and offers good-for-you ingredients like acai, vanilla, and a blend of botanical extracts and oils. Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

Sephora

“Oh my goodness. This is hands down the best concealer I’ve ever used. Made in a plethora of shades and offering a buildable, buttery-light concealer, you’ll look beyond good all day long. Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

3. Tory Burch Essence of Dreams, $90-$125

Tory Burch

“Tory Burch offers an all-new collection of fragrances designed to celebrate the power of dreams. Each scent connects with the wearer to bring joy to every season. Enjoy five new fragrances: Divine Moon, Electric Sky, Mystic Geranium, Cosmic Wood and Sublime Rose. Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

by the cup

“Designed to keep you fresh and hydrated for a full 72 hours, this KOPARI face cream is next level. I just ordered mine and can’t wait to receive it! Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

ULTA Beauty

“Keep your sticky fingers away from our Sour Patch Kids nail polish!” Get yours at Ulta Beauty now with the all new Insta-Dri x Sour Patch kids nail polish collection. Eight delicious shades are now available from the retailer, with fun names like Maliblue Twist and Simply Sub-Lime to name a few. Sophie Cannon, Senior Business Reporter and Special Projects Coordinator

Phlur

“If you haven’t heard of Phlur, you’ve missed something. Notably on the viral perfume called “Missing Person”, which is supposed to remind you of a loved one, no matter who smells the dreamy perfume. Now that the fragrance is back in stock, also take a look at the brand new lotion and shower gel, which has also launched in all of the other beloved Phlur scents. Sophie Cannon, Senior Business Reporter and Special Projects Coordinator

WTHN

“Embrace traditional Chinese medicine from home with WTHN. The acupuncture and self-care company recently launched an at-home cupping kit, which includes reusable silicone cups that can be easily applied to the body, lifting tissue for tension release. Sophie Cannon, Senior Business Reporter and Special Projects Coordinator

styling and accessories

Nordström

” What can I say ? I’m a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, and I’m falling head over heels for my hot pink heels for this PJ Salvage x Barbie collab. The fabric is so soft and I will be wearing a pink set every night. Ruby McAuliffe, Business Journalist

2. Adaptive French Toast Line, $10-$24

French toast

“Inclusion is more than important, and this transcends the fashion industry. French Toast understands the need for well-fitting school clothes for all children. Therefore, the brand has launched an adaptive collection to “allow children disabled people to dress more easily, look good and feel good in their clothes.” The collection features details such as flatlock seams, EZ-closures and tag-free construction. Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

Wild x Fenty

“I know what you’re thinking. ‘How come such adorable pieces of lingerie are so affordable?’ We’re not sure, but we have Queen RiRi to thank. Personally, I can’t get enough of embroidered night brief.” Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

Cuyana

“Take it easy, from the office to the classroom and everywhere in between. Meet Cuyana’s new Easy Tote, designed for both fashion and function. The bag is the lightest yet, with no bulky hardware to weigh you down. As of now, it’s available in five base colors, plus fun seasonal shades like yellow, blue, and light gray. Sophie Cannon, Senior Business Reporter and Special Projects Coordinator

Home and decoration

Rifle Paper Co.

“The beyond-cute Riffle Paper Co. brand prepares students of all ages to return to the classroom. Check out the brand’s Back to School store, which includes classical composition notebooks, office notepads and one set of floral pushpins.” Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

our place

“See into the future with the all-new Our Place Aura color. It’s an alluring periwinkle hue that’s even more stunning in person. Score it in the Our Place Perfect Pot, Always Pan, or Home Cook Duo. Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

His bone

“Sonos has launched its Bluetooth speaker in three new colors. Included in the range are Olive, Wave and Sunset. So don’t bother me while I keep this Bluetooth speaker on me at all times. Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

Grove Collaboration

“We know it’s only August, but that means it’s almost time for pumpkin spice season and we want you to be prepared with Grove Co. The natural cleaning and supply site for the home starts early with a collection of limited-edition soaps, laundry sheets, candles and more, all on site now. house set, which comes with three soap dispensers, two soap refills, concentrated cleaner, detergent sheets, towel, candle, tea towel and mug, all in pumpkin spice designs and scents. Sophie Cannon, Senior Business Reporter and Special Projects Coordinator

5. Launch of Macy’s x Akwaaba Inn$24 to $311 (originally $35 to $445)

Macy’s

“Make your home feel like home with Macy’s, or rather like an upscale bed and breakfast.” In their first-ever homeware partnership, Macy’s best-selling hotel collection has teamed up with Akwaaba Inns, launching a 30-piece collection inspired by modern design and African influences. Pieces include stemware, kettles, bathrobes, bedding and more, now available on-site for a limited time only. Sophie Cannon, Senior Business Reporter and Special Projects Coordinator

Food and drinks

copper cow coffee

“We are excited for this coffee launch. Previously, Copper Cow was our go-to for single-serve coffee and latte drinks, but now you can brew a whole pot at once. Shop their first-ever coffee grounds packs, with options for their classic Vietnamese black coffee, vanilla, churro flavored and salted caramel land.” Sophie Cannon, Senior Business Journalist and Special Projects Coordinator

Last month’s best-selling launches

Don’t worry if you missed our roundup from the previous launch. Below, we list the bestsellers that Post readers are buying left and right.

Allbrides

Available in five vibrant colors, these Allbirds sandals are the only shoes you need this summer. They are made with sugar cane material which is soft, fluffy and perfect. Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

YETI

“We at The Post love YETI, so when we heard the brand was releasing an all-new colorway, we jumped out of our seats. The brand’s all-new Nordic collection features blue and purple colors on classic designs, such as as soft coolers, tumblers and more Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

Madison Roseau

“Designed to extend the time between salon appointments by three weeks and delivers 100% gray coverage in just 10 minutes, the Madison Reed Root Touch Up is next level. Choose from eight shades. Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

Charlotte Tilbury

“Say hello to pore-refining, acid-free hydrating toner. It’s packed with niacinamide for baby-soft skin. I don’t know about you, but that sounds pretty good to me! Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

Touchland

“Get ready for a tropical getaway, and it’s all thanks to Touchland. The brand’s Beach Coco Power Mist doesn’t just keep your hands clean, it delivers the most delicious scent ever. Think fresh coconut, creamy vanilla and pineapple. That’s what you get with every spray. Ruby McAuliffe, Business Writer/Reporter

