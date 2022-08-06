These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Fashionable (And They’re Setting Trends)

Scroll to see more images

Are you the type of person who has a meltdown in your dressing room or struts confidently in front of the mirror, putting on a fashion show for everyone? Whatever your shopping personality, your approach to style can be greatly influenced by your zodiac sun sign. In fact, three zodiac signs tend to be the most fashionable in the cosmos, and please don’t support me until you hear me.

I know what you’re thinking: Seriously, only a select few are considered fashionable now? To be fair, thEach sign has a unique energy that has the potential to be reflected in their everyday style. For example, Capricorns give off business vibes, so their appearance can be more straightforward and neutral. On the other hand, Cancers are known to be very sentimental and probably appreciate clothes that tell a story (they treasure a good heirloom, like their grandfather’s old cap or their mother’s favorite ring). Meanwhile, Scorpios are drawn to rich colors and most certainly know how to create a sexy look.

We all have different values ​​(hi, that’s why we’re unique) and for some that means scoring the latest designer handbag, while others like saving up a unique pair of jeans or creating a perfectly blended outfit with different colors, patterns and textures. These aesthetic-focused people know how to turn heads and drop jaws.

I’m not saying that all zodiac signs aren’t capable of keeping up with the latest trends, but there are three locations in particular that are naturally good at designing an outfit that will be remembered for ages. Check them out below and let us know if you have a different take.

These zodiac signs are the most fashionable

It’s no surprise that Leos love to be the center of attention, and what better way to steal the show than by sporting an extravagant cut? Let’s just say that people born between July 23 and August 22 aren’t afraid to rock statement pieces (read: funky makeup, glitter and bright colors, you get the picture).

Not convinced? Just look at fashion designers Coco Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors. Models such as Cara Delvigene, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss and Winnie Harlow are also Leos and happen to be the epitome of fashion. Whether Leos are shopping at Target or sipping champagne at a glamorous event, they always know how to dress to impress. Even if their over-the-top style attracts jealous eyes and judgmental stares, Leos don’t care. The more people watching them glow, the better.

Born between September 23 and October 22, Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet that represents beauty and love. While I’m not saying that Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Gwyneth Paltrow owe their fashion sense to their sun-kissed positions in Libra, that can’t be a coincidence, can it? Chic and tasteful, Libras seem like they could be on the cover of a magazine every day. You’ll never catch a Libra leaving their house in tattered flip flops or wearing their old high school sweatshirt in public.

Although it takes a few tries to perfect their outfit, Libras have an eye for design and ultimately achieve their perfect look. Libras are thoughtful and intentional when getting dressed in the morning, which is why they get so many compliments throughout their days. Not to mention, they know how to plan their outfits in advance (how do they always have the perfect transitional pieces to catch up with friends after work???). Unlike Leos, they aren’t over the top, but rest assured, Libras know how to effortlessly captivate a crowd.

Because Taurus is also ruled by Venus, those born between April 20 and May 20 deeply appreciate all the finer things in life. Venus supports Taurus when it comes to money and love, which is why Taurus will invest in designer and quality clothes. Even if it’s beyond their means, Taurus love the finer things in life and can’t help but add new items to their wardrobe on a regular basis.

Luxury is their middle name and these bulls always follow the latest fashion trends. Similar to other facets of their lives, Taurus won’t settle. They love timeless pieces and are drawn to quality over quantity. But make no mistake, this Earth sign also values ​​comfort. Their style can be described as practical, yet refined. As a fixed sign, a Taurus likes to be consistent, yes even in how they present themselves. Unlike their hip friends Leo and Libra, a Taurus knows fashion can be comfortable (they prefer it that way!) and aren’t afraid to wear a comfy tracksuit.