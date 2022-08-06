Fashion
Wedding Consultant Pairs Disney Characters With Wedding Dresses
Choosing a wedding dress is a special responsibility for brides that usually involves a trip to a bridal boutique. Since there are a seemingly endless number of dresses to try on, people usually depend on the advice of wedding consultants. To make the selection process a bit more unique, Little Anne Dawson of Bella’s Bride and Ceremony in Birmingham, Alabama, transferred his knowledge of the store’s extensive clothing collection into designs TikTok Videos. The 23-year-old skillfully combines different wedding dresses with the aesthetics and personalities of Disney’s princesses, characters, villains and more.
Dawson has worked at Bella for about a year, but posted her first video in February. In this video, she is seen wearing several different dresses that correspond to individual Disney Princesses, such as Cinderella, Belle, and Ariel. These outfits are meant to look like what she thinks these characters would wear if they got married today; and watching the fashion show, you’ll see how Dawson deftly captures these characters with her outfit choices.
After her Disney Princess video garnered millions of views, she expanded the series to include bad guys and other The protagonists of Disney. Sometimes that means reinventing the personalities of male characters like Hades from the movie. Hercules like a unique wedding dress. And while working with bridal fashion seems to be limiting, Dawson finds ways to incorporate significant parts of the characters through particular ensemble choices. For example, his interpretation of Cruella de Vil de 101 Dalmatians features a black veil, gloves and lace details on the skirt of the dress.
Scroll down to watch Dawson’s videos and be sure to follow her on ICT Tac to follow his latest releases.
Alabama-based bridal consultant Lillie Ann Dawson pairs wedding dresses with Disney princesses.
@lilieanndawson Which dress is your favourite?? #wedding #wedding dress #disney #disneywedding ♬ Mad At Disney LLusion lofi remix – LLusion @lilieanndawson Having fun at work while waiting for the results of the auditions! #wedding dress #disneywedding #Princess #weddingtiktok @bellasbridalandformal ♬ Princess Voices – Lucky Heather after @lilieanndawson I just got some new dresses, so it was time to make some more princesses! Comment your favorite below 🥰 #weddingtiktok #wedding dress #disneywedding #the bride @bellasbridalandformal ♬ Princess Voices – Lucky Heather after
She also finds dresses inspired by other Disney characters.
@lilieanndawson Some other Disney characters. Who is your favourite?? #disneywedding #wedding dress #the bride @bellasbridalandformal ♬ original sound – lillieanndawson
And match Disney villains with their own wedding looks.
@lilieanndawson Disney Villains 😈😈 Who’s your favorite? #wedding dress #disneywedding #the bride #disney #nasty @bellasbridalandformal ♬ original sound – lillieanndawson
Dawson also directed a series of Pixar characters.
@lilieanndawson Comment your favorite character!! #Pixar #wedding #wedding dress #the bride #dress @bellasbridalandformal ♬ original sound – lillieanndawson
She even matched dresses with Marvel characters.
@lilieanndawson Part 1 of Marvel Ladies 💥 who is your favorite and who are you hoping to see in part 2?? #weddingtiktok #wedding dress #the bride #wedding #wonder #sellers @ ♬ original sound – lillieanndawson @lilieanndawson Marvel Characters Part 2!! DC Universe is coming next week 😎 Comment your favorite below #weddingtiktok #wedding dress #wonder #the bride #sellers @bellasbridalandformal ♬ original sound – lillieanndawson
Lily Ann Dawson: ICT Tac | instagram
All images via Lillie Ann Dawson.
