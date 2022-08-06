Trump’s Save America PAC gave Melania’s fashion designer $60,000

Donald Trump’s Save America political action committee — which raised $250 million on a pledge to fight voter fraud after the 2020 election — isn’t just spending its funds on legal fees for Jan. 6 witnesses . The PAC also gave $60,000 to a fashion designer associated with former first lady Melania Trump.

USA today reported that according to the Federal Election Commission, from April 7 to June 24 of this year, the Save America PAC made six payments totaling $60,000 to Hervé Pierre Braillard, the French designer who styled Melania’s hair during the Trump presidency. Braillard — who also designed for former first ladies like Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama — received the payments for what the PAC called “strategy consulting.”

However, Save America’s payments to Braillard, while misleading, were not technically illegal: while political candidates are not allowed to use PAC money to purchase personal items, Trump did not run for office. at the time of Save America, a “leadership PAC”. was formed. Thus, there are fewer restrictions on how Save America could spend the money it has raised.

Last month, it was revealed that Trump’s organization and its allies were promising to use the Save America PAC to pay the legal costs of more than a dozen witnesses called to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, including 75 $000 to pro-Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell. , and $50,000 Steve Bannon.

According The Washington Post, nearly 2.5 million people donated to the Save America PAC, which formed just days after Joe Biden won. Of these 2.5 million, two-thirds of them said they were retired. Instead of cracking down on voter fraud, however, some of the pensioners’ money was used to settle the bill with a fashion designer.