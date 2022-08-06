The SSENSE Sale Is Here To Help You Dress Like Your Favorite Architecture Aesthetic | Architectural Summary





Whether you identify as a brutalist architecture enthusiast or a scandi-minimal gal, the SSENSE sale has everything you need to dress to your favorite architecture and design aesthetic. Although this season has been full of exciting discounts from Amazon, Target and more, SSENSE’s summer sale selection is always one of our favorites to buy. With select items now 70% off, we decided to take the opportunity to share some of our favorite non-domestic finds that still pay homage to stunning exteriors and interiors. After all, nothing will help you transition into fall better than something special from Jacquemus or maybe a new pair of Maison Margiela Tabi shoes. brutalist Balenciaga sneakers, simple silver jewelry and maybe a crinkle leather bag should allow you to emulate your favorite brutalist structures. Characterized by graphic lines, monochromatic neutrals, and a heavy concrete design, this no-frills aesthetic is ideal for minimalists who always make a bold statement with their looks. Givenchy Black Crinkled Mini Pandora Bag Balenciaga faded track sneakers 44 Label Group Emil Bomber Jacket Black Rick Owens DRKSHDW Gray cotton hoodie Pearls Before Swine Polished Spliced ​​Ring in Silver Victorian Victorian architecture encompasses the particularly ornate style that originated during the reign of Queen Victoria from 1837 to 1901. Identified by its strong emphasis on detail and embellishment, the Victorian aesthetic is comprised of rich materials like detailed brocade, luxurious silk and jacquard prints, and dressing in style is the perfect way to pay homage. If you can find a time-appropriate padded lounge chair or a grand staircase to take a fit photo, even better. Ginger Blue Meow Mini Dress ERL SSENSE Exclusive Gray Silk Blazer Maison Margiela Tabi green ankle boots with tapestry Y/Project Mule Loafers Transparent Melissa Edition Point Acne Studios Gold & Blue Adore Heart Earrings Art Deco The Art Deco movement became popular in the United States and Europe in the 1920s and 1930s, influencing art, decor, fashion, and building styles throughout the periods. Even today, iconic structures like the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, and the Chrysler building still define the New York skyline. Dressing in Art Deco is above all thinking about the details with playful geometric patterns such as chevrons, zigzags, pyramids, etc. This Marine Serre jacket that mimics decorative glass paired with the strappy By Far platform loafers from the SSENSE sale should put you on the right track. Marine Serre multicolored cotton jacket Jacquemus T-Shirt ‘Le T-Shirt Gelati’ Multicolored Red adidas Originals Edition Wales Bonner Tank Top BY FAR Norman Loafers Black Acne Studios Multicolor face socks Industrial Even though industrial architecture is rooted in functionality, that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. Durable denim, cotton canvas and rubber soles are subtle but complementary nods to this style of architecture, which implements elements such as open floor plans, high ceilings and materials such as concrete, brick or metal. To incorporate an industrious touch into your own wardrobe, we recommend looking to contemporary brands such as Carhartt WIP, Levis and Camper for updated workwear. Carhartt Work In Progress Detroit Green Jacket Brain Dead Pink Cotton Pants CamperLab white and black leather Traktori boots Paloma Catalina Yellow Wool Shoulder Bag Bauhaus Bauhaus was born out of post-war Germany with the goal of synthesizing fine art, design, technology and architecture into functional living spaces that followed a less is more mentality. Focusing on minimal yet still eye-catching pieces, we don’t think you can go wrong with these geometric and Bauhaus-ian accessories from Jacquemus, Staud and Amina Muaddi. Nike Therma-FIT ADV Hoodie Pink Ottolinger multicolored recycled polyester leggings Jacquemus Black ‘Le Bomba’ Bag Shirley multicolored Staud bag Amina Muaddi Lupita Blue Glass Wedge Sandals Postmodernism Originating in the 1960s, postmodern architecture embraces bold design and freedom of expression. In the same way that postmodern architects revamped old school design techniques, we believe these high bases follow the same mindset. Adding those embellished Converse sneakers from Basquiat, reworked jeans from Agolde, or a three-way convertible tote should give any vintage outfit a postmodern look and feel. Jean Agolde Blue Angle with pieces Acne Studios Vens Multicolor Silk Scarf Surreal Landscape Marine Serre Black Sash Moire 3-Way Tote Converse Black Jean-Michel Basquiat Edition Chuck 70 Sneakers Off-White Black & Blue Spongesole Meteor Sandals Scandinavian Scandinavian style is all the rage lately (just ask TikTok), and we couldn’t be happier. If you’re in the mood to dress your home in bright, minimalist style, look to pieces like Arne Jacobsens’ iconic egg chair, curved mirrors by Gustaf Westmans, and all things (vintage) IKEA. And luckily, dressing to match any Scandi-chic interior is easy with brands like Tekla, Acne Studios and Ganni in the mix. Tekla Off-White Organic Cotton Pajama Shirt Norse Projects Anderson Beige Trousers Ganni multicolor seersucker check collar Acne Studios Brown wool logo scarf By Far Orange Baby Amber Shoulder Bag

