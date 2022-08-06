A beginner’s guide to K-Pop fashion and its stars





K-pop, short for Korean pop, is more than just a musical genre. It is a culture defined by its ability to mix musical and dance genres and draw inspiration from different style aesthetics. Whether on stage or on the red carpet, K-pop fashion stars are known for mixing luxury with streetwear and wearing styles inspired by decades. K-pop has had the ability to unite all aspects of music, art and dance under one roof while gracing the world stage with some of the best dressed stars. Having built some of the largest and most loyal global fanbases while dominating the American music industry, K-pop is beyond successful. The origins can be traced back to early Korean artists who gained popularity overseas. South Korean music group The Kim Sisters are raw having laid the groundwork for the beloved genre. The trio rose to fame singing renditions of popular American songs to GIs during the Korean War. News of the group spread quickly in the United States and they were soon signed to American producer Tom Ball. After the Kim Sisters, K-pop can be divided into three generations. The first dates from 1990 to 2000. Boy group Seo Taiji and Boys combined a mix of Korean and American pop music with hip-hop inspired dance choreography. The group wore designs inspired by American fashion and street style, continuing to showcase South Korea in American fashion. They were the early pioneers of K-pop as we know it today. Boy band HOT, which was also popular in the 90s, emulated the professional skills, iconography and style we see today. The group often wore matching outfits, from head-to-toe leather to oversized colorful costumes. The second generation, from 2000 to 2010, consisted of groups like Girls Generation, Apink, TVXQ, etc. The bands often sported matching stage outfits that were more casual compared to what we’re used to seeing now. The Wonder Girls can be seen wearing casual, street-style clothes in their Tell Me music video, and Girls Generation performed in relaxed jean-t-shirt combos, sweatshirts, and sporty skirts. The third generation of K-pop (2010 to present) rules today. Fan-favorite boy group BTS broke records after becoming the first K-pop group in history to be nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for their hit song Dynamite, which earned 12.6 million streams on Spotify on the first day of its release. Third-generation K-pop groups have secured deals with luxury brands like Chanel, Fendi, and Loewe to name a few.

