Suri Cruise Elevates Breezy Floral Dress For Date With Sneakers – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Suri Cruise had lunch with a friend today in New York. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was seen in a summery ensemble walking down a street, chatting with her friend for a candid moment. The 16-year-old star has been performing some typical teenage antics recently. From walking her dog to hanging out with her mom, Cruise has been busy having fun in youthful styles.

Suri Cruise is going to lunch with a friend in New York on August 5, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com The young star wore a white dress with thin spaghetti straps that she rejuvenated in sneakers. The airy style was embroidered with colorful flowers and plants on the bodice and near the hem of the skirt, which added a nice pop of color to the otherwise simple piece. Related Cruise slung a cream-colored tote bag over her shoulder and wore her dark brown hair in a casual style. The star accessorized minimally with a delicate gold pendant necklace, keeping the outfit simple and easy. Cruise’s friend wore a similar style of sundress in black and also wore gold jewelry. Cruise has a particularly relaxed style that favors comfort and slightly loose silhouettes, much like her mother. In SoHo on April 26, Cruise wore a gray long-sleeved hoodie. Outerwear was accented with bold pink lines around the cuffs and hem. The top also had zipper details and slanted side pockets. Sticking to a laid-back vibe, Cruise paired the hoodie with baggy jeans.

Suri Cruise is going to lunch with a friend in New York on August 5, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com Still keeping it casual, Cruise donned low-top white sneakers for the lunch date. The sneakers had white laces and white soles with black accents on the sides and tongue. Cruise’s pal wore white New Balance sneakers in white with a chunky silhouette and gray accents. Sneakers have become a quick and easy way to dress up dresses, with the trend gaining popularity during the summer. Slip into these must-have summer sneakers.

CREDIT: DSW To buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60.

CREDIT: Macy’s To buy: Reebok Club MEMT Casual Sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Zappos To buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneakers, $75. PHOTOS: Check out Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes’ mother-daughter style.

