How to dress like your favorite American doll

ICYMI: The american girl rebirth is upon us, after a slew of viral memes over the past two months. Along with living in an era of hyper-nostalgia, many are returning to the joys of their childhood roots and that includes the lucky few around the world who have finally dug up their old American Girl dolls.

From celebrating their birthdays at her signature cafe to indulging in the stores’ how-to guides, the American Girl aesthetic has returned not only funny and quirky comment about the state of our world, but lately it has slowly established itself as the latest source of style inspiration. Moreover, the #American Girl The hashtag on TikTok currently has more than 1.1 billion views, with users touring their beloved dollhouses, doing hair tutorials and recreating their doll outfits.

If you’re not yet convinced that the American Girl takeover has become a hot trend, a few of our must-have style stars and biggest internet influencers have recently been spotted sporting their dolls, including none other than global. pop star Olivia Rodrigo. While in New York during his just-completed stay Acid tour, the 19-year-old posted on instagram in April of her last visit to the American Girl restaurant in Rockefeller Plaza, having dinner with her best friend and sitting next to a doll. She was also seen with her own handmade doll, coordinated in matching mini skirts.

The American Girl has definitely become one of this year’s funniest trends and if you’re looking to channel your own inner American Girl doll, check out seven of our favorite outfit ideas with aesthetics like cottagecore, ’90s mod 60, and more.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea #1: Mollys Camp Gowonagin Uniform

The 1944 Molly McIntire doll has arguably some of the best outfits we’ve seen on a mini human being. Along with her pleated skirts and cable-knit sweaters, Molly can also dress casual at times, especially when on duty in her Camp Gowonagin uniform. While not all of us are lucky enough to lead a group of kids through the wilderness, we were here for the impractical camp counselor look, and it’s even better to glam it up a bit with some Y2K influences. .

Previous Next

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea #2: Melodys 60s Inspired Mod Mini Dress

Who knew an Easter Sunday church outfit could be so stylish? The American Girls 1964 Melody Ellison doll knows just how to turn any look into a fashion statement. This spring-inspired cut is a go-to outfit idea when opting for a vibrant pleated green dress. You can pair your toddler mini with funky Mary Jane shoes and frilly white socks.

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea #3: Really My Emo-Punk Outfit

American Girl has been a pioneer in allowing young girls to discover their personal style, especially through their collection of Truly Me dolls. just like me as a teenager). Whether you’re rediscovering your emo phase or looking to step into the Gen Z pop-punk revival, you can embody that in a chunky sweater dress. Dress up your outfit with a colorful beanie, holographic fanny pack and, of course, Dr. Martens boots.

Previous Next

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea #4: Julie’s Groovy 70s Denim Look

As seen on the American Girls website, Julie Albright is your favorite hippie next door, and best of all, she knows exactly when. Mercury is in retrograde. Hailing from the hills of San Francisco, the 1974 doll has a groovy sense of style that, luckily for us, can be easily replicated. If you can’t find an embroidered vest and a set of flared jeans like Julies Pinball’s outfit, you can instead pair it with a denim jumpsuit, styled with a pair of eclectic platform sandals and a floppy Cabbie hat.

Previous Next

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea #5: Naneas Beach-Ready Look

1941s Nanea Mitchell breathes the OG Coconut Girl vibes before it’s even been a thing on TikTok. When she’s not getting ready for a luau or hula dancing, the Oahu native is often seen hitting the waves at a nearby beach. While wearing a swimsuit everywhere isn’t the most practical, we instead chose a similar outfit that still epitomizes the island aesthetic, like a matching bralette and shorts set, floral button-up, and platform sandals.

Previous Next

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea #6: Kiras Gorpcore Style

American Girls Kira Bailey is one of the brand’s few international darlings, reigning supreme from the South Island of Australia. The blonde beauty spends her summers at a wildlife sanctuary with her family and tends to injured animals, which means she’s also got her outdoor gear ready. Adopt an outfit inspired by Kiras’ gorpcore by wearing khaki shorts with a protective vest and a tie-dye hoodie for chilly nights. You can also opt for chunky hiking boots and comfortable knee-high socks.

American Girl Doll Outfit Idea #7: Frilly Cottagecore Galore

The cottagecore aesthetic is always at the top of our trending radar and it just seems like we can’t get enough of ruffled dresses, floral silhouettes and super pink styles. American Girls Collaboration with LoveShackFantasy can also be worn IRL, like her floral mini dress. You can also add a bit of glamor to the outfit with any crochet handbag of your choice, although we love the Lirika Matoshis plush shoulder bag, then finish the look with a pair of pink canvas sneakers .

Previous Next