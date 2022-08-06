Assistant Sales Manager, Men’s Clothing and Accessories – Paramus Job at Neiman Marcus





NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has been the premier destination for fashion and luxury goods, superior service and an elevated retail experience for over a century. Today, 9,000 associates contribute to the success of NMG’s brands: Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Last Call and Horchow. There are 38 full-line Neiman Marcus stores in cosmopolitan markets across the United States and a sophisticated digital platform that attracts shoppers from around the world. Bergdorf Goodman operates two stores in iconic locations on New York’s Fifth Avenue and BergdorfGoodman.com, serving loyal luxury customers around the world. NMG also owns five Last Call stores and Horchow.com, an e-commerce site that offers high-end furniture and decor. As an organization, NMG is transforming to become the ultimate luxury customer platform. NMG continues to deliver the best integrated customer experience and has evolved the business to succeed in the ever-changing retail landscape. NMG is a relational company. What differentiates the organization from other luxury retailers are its unique strengths: a strong in-store footprint, the most knowledgeable associates, an engaging online experience, strong brand partnerships, innovative digital and in-store experiences, the most loyal luxury clientele and a strong balance sheet. Our customers will always be at the center of everything NMG does. The company continues to reinvest in new technologies that improve the customer experience. NMG meets customers where they are. NMG’s goal is to provide customers with a seamless experience in its stores, online and in digital distance selling. NMG’s priority is to develop a highly engaged and successful team to which everyone belongs. The company attracts and retains top talent through unique associate offers in addition to standard employer benefits. These include an innovative way of working, associate discounts on merchandise, tuition reimbursement, an associate support fund, and paid time off to volunteer, to name a few. . As part of NMG’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) work, the organization is focused on promoting its core value of being “All Heart”. NMG is also assessing its current environmental and social impact while developing a three-year plan to lead the luxury industry in its commitment and transparency to environmental and social sustainability. NMG strives to be an employer of choice, driven by a culture of belonging. A dedicated team is focused on this journey, which has a direct impact on how NMG does business across all dimensions of the workforce, workplace and market. NMG has incredibly passionate and committed corporate and store associates. NMG provides associates with an environment where everyone feels welcomed, nurtured and empowered. Our associates are the heart of NMG. As an organization, NMG leads with love – love for customers, love for associates, and love for brand partners. Summary statement: An Assistant Sales Manager facilitates a great shopping experience for customers at a Neiman Marcus store by supporting and providing feedback to Sales Associates as well as coordinating logistical and administrative tasks with the Sales Manager and others partners, while being a steward of Neiman Marcus. Responsibilities and Duties Business ownership Accountable for sales targets in assigned business area and department(s), as applicable

Has the tasks assigned by the Sales Manager

Models the ability to multi-task and prioritize day-to-day business needs

Communicate with merchants and suppliers as needed

Supports running in-store sale events

Demonstrates operational skills by following up on daily reports, completing stock and SPIFF entries and verifying receipts against invoices as required

Supports store initiatives related to customer development, brand experience and other functions as appropriate

Help as needed in the monthly process of preparing and delivering MPS results

Partners with Visual to maintain all NMG floor merchandising standards and guidelines

Handles merchandise and resolves any issues regarding damages or necessary returns with supplier

Oversees compliance standards and reserve organization

Pulls and completes special customer orders

Performs product research for managers and customers

Handle reservations, calls and repairs People Assists the Sales Manager in identifying and providing feedback points to associates

Support associates through development opportunities and provide additional support as needed

Partners with the Sales Manager to help the team learn critical job skills and achieve team goals

Encourages colleagues to handle all customer issues in a prompt and professional manner

Supports cohesive team building by facilitating conflict resolution

Coordinates with the Sales Manager to manage floor coverage while accommodating associate schedules (e.g. breaks, holidays)

Manages associate scheduling taking into consideration time off, promotional calendar and business needs Client experience Drives the use of technology and other tools for customer experience and retention

Helps build a cohesive team focused on sales and customer service

Guides the sales process with an emphasis on customer service and relationship building Qualifications 2-4 years of relevant experience, luxury retail fashion experience preferred

4 year degree preferred

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Great attention to detail

Motivated and results oriented

“Win Together” Mentality

Basic proficiency in the MS Office suite of products, advanced proficiency preferred

Some roles may require standing, bending, stair climbing, lifting and carrying up to 10 pounds

Associates must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, which will include evenings, weekends and holidays Skills passion for people Fosters a collaborative environment for associates

Builds and leverages relationships across the organization to get things done

Resolves and deals with conflicts in a timely manner

Participates and/or supports the manager with cascading communications with the team

Communicates and models expectations for performance and behavior

Helps the team learn and develop job-related skills, use technology, and set personal goals

Collaborates with People Managers to observe co-worker performance and identify coaching opportunities for improvement

Inspires and motivates the team to achieve performance goals

Takes ownership of internal and external customer issues and resolves them promptly

Speaks with truth and candor, challenging the status quo when appropriate

Collaborates with the team to apply policies and procedures appropriately, supporting understanding of all associates Passion for business Proactively seeks opportunities to increase team productivity and business growth

Understands and educates the team on business factors, industry and competitors

Prioritizes and assigns tasks, using effective time management practices to drive the team towards established deadlines

Gathers relevant information, asks for feedback and applies learning from past performance when making decisions

Executes project tasks and activities with other colleagues

Demonstrates ability to champion change initiatives Passion for personal growth Continuously develops skills and knowledge through training, coaching and career experiences

Demonstrates working knowledge and appreciation of the NMG business and the fashion industry

Conveys energy and enthusiasm for NMG and personal work

Adapts personal approach in response to various situations and people

Responds to unexpected changes in the work environment with creativity and resilience

Sets and maintains high personal standards for individual work and environment

Maintains a customer-centric mentality versus a solely store-centric mentality This job description is not designed to cover or contain a complete list of duties, responsibilities or activities that are required of the employee for this position. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

