Esha Gupta in thigh-high slit dress sets the stage on fire as she stars in lingerie show: Watch the video | fashion trends





You can never go wrong with a black dress. This ultimate evening look is an upgraded version of the little black dress (LBD) and brings all the glamor and drama. Your favorite Bollywood celebrities favor this style statement when they want to upgrade their look from the classic LBD to a chic, head-turning ensemble. Bollywood fashionista Esha Gupta, known for taking risks with her clothing choices, often flaunts her love for this particular cut. She even wore a black dress for setting fire to the ramp at a lingerie show held in Mumbai last night. Keep scrolling for snippets from the occasion. On Friday night, actress Esha Gupta set the stage alight in Mumbai as she headed to a lingerie fashion show wearing a black silk satin embellished dress. The paparazzi clicked on Esha at the event, and soon the photos and videos started going viral on social media. They show Esha walking down the ramp and owning the night with her jaw-dropping glamour. Check out Esha’s video from the fashion show below. (Also read: Esha Gupta flaunts an hourglass figure in a strapless black dress with a thigh-high slit) Esha slipped into a strappy silk satin dress as she became a staple for the night. The sleeveless black set features a plunging sweetheart neckline embellished with a contrasting white floral lace pattern, a corseted midriff accenting the curves of the star, a bodycon skirt, a skimming hem the floor and a risky thigh-high slit to the side. Esha paired the slip dress with sheer bottoms adorned with shimmering sequins. For accessories, Esha chose black strappy pumps, a ring and an embellished layered choker necklace. In the end, Esha chose a nude brown lip tint, subtle smoky eye shadow, flushed cheeks, radiant highlighter, sharp contour, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes and brows. well defined for glamorous choices. Plus, she left her wavy, goddess-like mane open in a center parting to complete the look. What do you think of Esha’s stunning look?

