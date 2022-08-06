Fashion
10 of the best for summer 2022
The conversation around the androgynous dress has grown considerably since the days of Kurt Cobain performing in a dress but, if we’re being honest, the skirt hasn’t quite made it into the “unisex” category for a large part of society. Well, not yet.
In late 2019, before the pandemic, we covered the rise of the men’s skirt and how, back then, it was appearing on runways between Paris, New York, Milan and beyond. Now our closets are getting their full butterfly transformation and getting louder, more ostentatious and decidedly less boring. In what sounds like a perfect storm for men’s skirt statement, some of the biggest names in pop culture are wearing them, too.
More recently, A$AP Rocky joined the party. Pretty Flacko doesn’t rest when it comes to proving her style supremacy; Along with perfecting his dad’s cuts and effortlessly rocking a furry wig, Rocky’s endless wardrobe includes a few skirts.
We’ve seen him layer skirts over pants and wear them on their own to show off a leg, like with the one from Givenchy he was spotted on recently. The leather skirt apparently paid homage to Ye’s famous stage outfit for the Watch The Throne tour, one of the most iconic male outfits of recent years.
And Rocky isn’t the only one adding skirts to his rotation. Russell Westbrook amped up his Thom Browne cut at NYFW last year, and Brad Pittre recently wore a brown linen skirt with a matching blazer at the Berlin screening of his new film. High-speed train.
Google search data shows searches for Brad Pitt skyrocketed as all major news outlets ran the story, while on social media images of the actor on the red carpet were all over my feed . There’s no denying that some of that attention was due to the quality of her look, but I suspect the vast majority came from the novelty of seeing a man in a skirt.
It’s nothing new, the likes of Rick Owens, Thom Browne, COMME des GARONS and Maison Margiela have included men’s skirts in runway collections for years and their gender-neutral use dates back centuries, not just under the shape of the I’ll-only-wear-it-to-a-wedding kilt. Even so, dresses and skirts have never really planted their flag in mainstream menswear.
This renewed affirmation of skirts in menswear via popular culture may be the final push into mainstream consciousness that was needed.
It goes far beyond just A$AP Rocky and Brad Pitt. Who could forgetthe moment Kid Cudi performed onsaturday night livein a floral dress by VirgilOscar Isaac continuing his rise to style with skirt supremacy, or Jordan Clarkson sporting a complete look from Highsnobiety’s exclusive Thom Browne collection, including a paneled mesh skirt.
Plus, we’re not just talking ankle-length skirts, Highsnobiety cover star Bad Bunny has been giving mini skirts some love, joined by the likes of J Balvin.
These are big steps. And huge advocacy statements for genderless clothing.
Why it took so long for the skirt really get into the field of menswear, I don’t know. And I sincerely hope that what feels like full acceptance of the category doesn’t die out yet again with a silent cry. People wearing what they want, when they want means more style options and less time trying to train another one way to wear your Levi’s 501s.
With that in mind, we’ve scoured the internet to round up some of the best men’s skirts on the market today. Our research, and the amount of them available in the collections of the world’s top brands, tells us that it’s not going anywhere fast.
Shop the best men’s skirts below.
Honey Fucking Dijon x Steven Arnold Asymmetric Draped Satin Woven Skirt
Renowned DJ and producer Honey Dijon has teamed up with the estate of American artist Steven Arnold for a capsule that explores the late artist’s surreal illustrations.
Louis Vuitton pleated skirt
Pleats will always be a kind of niche for clothing, but when you consider skirts, it’s an easy way to add depth to your cut.
Front Pleated Skirt Raf Simons
There’s no shame in replacing your favorite brands when they’ve nailed the design. This pleated offering from Raf Simons pays homage to Berlin’s bustling nightlife.
Burberry Grain de poudre pleated skirt
If you’ve just ventured into the world of luxury skirts, black is a great choice to start with. Burberry makes it easy for you by adding a few hook-and-loop closures on the sides to pull this knee-length skirt on without a hitch.
Karmuel Young – Reissued Racing Print Collage Skirt
Genderless designs are truly the future of fashion. This upcycled skirt inspired by the assemblages of Geman artist Alexandra Birckens features an adjustable velcro strap and a buckle at the waist. To top it off, each pair is distinct from the other, so you’re guaranteed to stunt like no one else.
Lueder Slit Maxi Skirt
While knee-length skirts are great for showing off a bit of skin, the Lueders maxi skirt offers front and back slits to ensure your nether regions always catch a breeze. The pockets of this woolen skirt are a plus that makes it a great candidate for the colder months ahead.
Rick Owens denim midi skirt
You can never go wrong with denim as it is versatile for all occasions. Rick Owens brings his touch to this mid-length skirt made of at least 50% organic materials.
Thom Browne Pleated Midi Skirt
If there is a brand that is well versed in creating men’s skirts, it has to be Thom Browne. Every detail, from the fabric to the contrast stitching, is considered. Easily one of the best men’s skirts on this list.
