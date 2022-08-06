20 best cocktail dresses for wedding guests in 2022





If cocktail attire was the requested dress code for an upcoming wedding, that could leave a lot of room for interpretation as a wedding guest. Cocktail attire is typically worn for semi-formal and formal weddings, so there are a few things you’ll want to consider. First of all, what season is the wedding? Whether it’s spring or summer, bright colors, playful prints and pastel shades are idyllic, while deep jewel tones and metallic fabrics are gorgeous in fall and winter. Next, consider what type of location it is. For an outdoor wedding, you can easily get away with lightweight, floaty fabrics like cotton, eyelet lace, jersey, or chiffon. If the wedding is taking place in a banquet hall or historic building, elegant fabrics like satin, velvet and taffeta are polished to perfection. Beads and sequins of a shorter length can also work well for a chic cocktail party look. Finally, think about the time of day the ceremony will take place. In the morning or early afternoon, a slightly more casual outfit is perfectly appropriate, while late afternoon and evening weddings call for more formal styles. To help you find the perfect dress for your next bridal event, we’ve researched and rounded up the best cocktail dresses for wedding guests, considering style, size range, material, and overall quality. Our hot weather favorites are the Mid-length dress FARM Rio Pop Leopards Unisex and the Bronx and Banco Megan Mini Dress. For an effortlessly elegant look, the Fame and Partners The Shay is a winner. A knee-length midi dress is a popular choice for wedding guest outfits. Read on for the best cocktail dresses for wedding guests for every style, season and budget.

What to look for in cocktail attire Cocktail attire is all about party-ready silhouettes, fun details and cropped hemlines. To help you find the perfect cocktail outfit for any upcoming wedding, it’s always worth considering the season and location of the wedding. For summer weddings, we love lightweight lace dresses in soft pastels and bold hues, while jewel tones and sequined fabrics are especially appropriate for fall and winter nuptials. Finally, if cocktail dresses are usually midi length or longer, you can always wear a maxi, but in this case, it is better to opt for a more casual fabric. FAQs Cocktail attire is a delicate balance between formal and casual, as well as elegant and comfortable. For women, this usually equates to a midi or mini-length dress and heels.

The knee length is excellent, although it can vary. As a general rule, try to avoid wearing clothes that are too short, tight, or low-cut. While cocktail attire offers more freedom to play with colors, prints, materials and length, it’s always nice to find something chic and elegant for a formal wedding.

A black tie dress code tends to be more formal than cocktail attire, and as a result, black tie weddings generally call for long dresses.

