Opelika City Schools Institutes New Dress Code







By Wil Crews [email protected] OPELIKA Schools in the city of Opelika have a new dress code for students for the 2022-23 school year. The old student dress code was adopted in 2007, and newly appointed Superintendent Dr. Farrell Seymore was influential in deciding that it needed an update. After hearing feedback from students, parents, teachers, and administrators, we began a process over a year ago to have conversations with these different groups about what we can do to make our code clothing a little more up to date and comfortable. that maintains a good level of learning in an educational environment, but also allows freedom and comfort for the student, Seymore said. According to Seymore, the recently revised dress code has removed prohibitive language and gives students more freedom and flexibility in deciding what to wear to school. In the old dress code, we had references to specific brands and things like that, which were obsolete,” he said. “We wanted to free that up a bit, provide a language that would allow that flexibility. The current dress code 2022-23 for schools in the city of Opelika reads as follows: The school board and the administration of the city of Opelika recognize the effect that student clothing and grooming has on student behavior and engagement in learning. In order to maintain a safe atmosphere conducive to learning, the following guidelines have been adopted. The purpose of the dress code is to encourage students to dress in a manner that promotes habits that lead to success. Students should wear clothing that covers the shoulder area to mid-thigh. Pants, shorts and skirts should be worn at the waist and snug. Skirts, shorts and dresses should be mid-thigh or longer in front and back. Underwear should be worn appropriately and should not be visible. Tops must have sleeves a minimum of two inches wide. Pajamas should not be worn to school. T-shirts or any other type of clothing or personal item that references firearms, weapons, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, drugs, drug-related slogans, sexual references, affiliation with a gang and/or any other wording, design, image, etc. , which in any way could be interpreted as suggestive, obscene, offensive or related to violence, etc., are not allowed. No sunglasses, hats, balaclavas or other headgear should be worn during the regular school day. Students are required to wear appropriate footwear to school at all times, no bare feet. Students in violation of the dress code will be required to change immediately. If this requires a departure, the absence is unjustified. If any aspect of the dress code becomes an ongoing issue, appropriate adjustments will be made by the administration to remedy the situation. The Opelika City Schools Administration retains absolute authority to make subjective judgments regarding students’ dress and personal appearance. If someone is clearly not complying with the dress code, we always have the option of fixing that, Seymore said. We want the focus to be on teaching and learning, not dress code and we think this is a good way to achieve this. We are planning a great school year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opelikaobserver.com/opelika-city-schools-institutes-new-dress-code/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos