Fashion
Bride offers $3,000 wedding dress, then launches nonprofit
In an ideal world, when looking for your wedding dress, the only selection criteria would be how much you love it. For many, however, how you feel is secondary to the price of the garment. When Gwendolyn Stulgis saw her used wedding dress hanging in her closet, she saw an opportunity to take that worry away from someone else who needed it. She remembered how her dress made her feel and knew she was lucky to be able to afford it, but that shouldn’t be the deciding factor.
When she was first looking for her wedding dress, Stuglis had a $1,000 budget and a dream of finding a dress that makes her feel beautiful. After trying on several dresses, she was finally shown a champagne-colored dress, with long sleeves in shimmering lace and buttons running from the middle of the back to the end of the train. “I stood there and had tears in my eyes because this was really the dress I really wanted,” she said. admits. The only problem: it was triple its budget.
After some encouragement from his mother-in-law, Stulgis bought him. “I don’t think I could have imagined myself in anything else.” she Explain. “This dress was made for me.” She wore the dress with pride when she became a Stulgis and was happy that she chose to buy it.
As most brides do, she hung her wedding dress in her closet after the ceremony was over. Realizing that the single-use garment would be wasted if left there, she decided to donate it. Stulgis took to Facebook in May to find the bride to give her dress to. In the message, there were two requests: the bride must have her ceremony within three months and the dress must be passed on to others, “as long as the dress can hold”.
More than 70 messages poured into Stulgis’ inbox from brides telling him why they would love the dress and what it would mean to them. Every night, she and her husband read the messages.
Margaret Hyde had planned to make her own dress before seeing Stulgis’ Facebook post. She mentioned to her future sister-in-law, Alycia Ashley, that she wanted to come in but was hesitant. So Ashley secretly nominated her. Ashley’s post praised Stulgis for her ‘brotherhood decision to travel in pants’, then described Hyde as ‘the most selfless person’ she knows, who ‘gives her all in the blink of an eye’. eye to anyone around him”. Once Hyde plucked up the courage three days later, she named herself.
Stulgis was moved by Ashley’s message and her love for the bride-to-be. On June 4, Hyde learned that she had been cast. “I was completely in shock,” she said. remember. “I feel extremely loved.” Hyde plans to track requests for travel outfits.
After his message, Stulgis created a Facebook group called Shared dream dresses. There are currently around 12,000 members. Since June, around 200 dresses have been given away, and many brides plan to continue the tradition started by Stulgis. This includes brides like Diana Bowman, who specifically declared that she hopes her dress “passes from bride to bride, and that it wears out and is in tatters at the end of its life from all the celebrations that go on in it.”
The Stulgis wedding gift community started with such a generous feeling. “I want someone else to feel the same as me on my wedding day, to be beautiful,” she shares. “I want the person to feel like they’re worth something. I want them to have their dream dress without worrying about buying one. A wedding dress shouldn’t just be kept in a closet .
If you want to be part of the movement, you can ask to join the Shared dream dresses Facebook group.
Shared dream dresses: Facebook
h/t: [NPR]
